SHELL Malaysia launches Malaysia’s first East Coast to West Coast High-Performance Charging (HPC) network, delivering up to 180kW fast charging for seamless, worry-free EV travel across Peninsular Malaysia.

This marks a major milestone in Shell’s efforts to expand its HPC network, completing East Coast to West Coast connectivity from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu while complementing its North-to-South network from Johor to Perak.

Whether for daily commutes, long-distance travel, or peak travel periods like the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations, this network enhances convenience and reduces range anxiety for the country’s growing EV community.

“Shell has been at the forefront of expanding Malaysia’s EV infrastructure in Peninsular Malaysia, and we are committed to supporting the nation’s energy transition and electrification of the transportation sector. The East Coast has long been regarded as a challenging region for HPC EV charging, and Shell is stepping up to change that. With the launch of our latest Shell Recharge HPC network in Pahang and Terengganu, we are bridging a critical gap in ultra-fast charging solutions along the East Coast corridor.

From our first Shell Recharge HPC site in Tangkak, Johor to the record-breaking EV charging hub at Genting Highlands, we have steadily grown our network to meet the needs of EV users across the country. We will continue to invest in a connected and accessible charging network, ensuring EV drivers nationwide have the confidence to go further,“ said Seow Lee Ming, General Manager, Mobility & Convenience, Shell Malaysia.

This HPC network expansion further consolidates technical partnerships with manufacturers, such as the Shell Recharge and Porsche high-performance charging network, providing more charging locations accessible to Porsche EV owners. Porsche owners receive special benefits such as additional reservation allowances and special tariff rates for charging throughout the country.

“Porsche Malaysia remains dedicated to expanding the High-Performance Charging (HPC) network to ensure seamless travel for our customers. We are pleased to be extending the East Coast to West Coast HPC network with Shell Malaysia, further strengthening the EV ecosystem in Malaysia, shared by Christopher Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Auto Performance.

Mr. Hunter continued: “Since the launch of the Taycan, we’ve seen a positive response toward EV adoption, and with the introduction of the all-electric Macan, our EV portfolio continues to grow. Now, with our latest Taycan and Macan models, a 10% to 80% State of Charge (SoC) recharge can now be done in as little as 18 minutes and 21 minutes, respectively, using Shell Recharge’s high-powered DC chargers. This means destination drives across Malaysia will now be more convenient, with shorter charging stops, allowing Porsche EV owners to enjoy more time on the road.”

Electric vehicle drivers on the KL Bound route will soon benefit from the new Shell LPT 1 R&R Temerloh HPC site. This latest addition will expand Shell’s network to 13 HPC stations equipped with 180kW high-performance chargers.

In addition to expanding the charging infrastructure, Shell ensures EV drivers have access to essential amenities while charging. Shell stations along key routes offer rest areas, convenience stores, and food and beverage options at Shell Café to support a more seamless travelling experience.

In conjunction with the Hari Raya festive period, Shell will also be giving attractive credit rebates to EV users who charge their vehicles at Shell Recharge HPC sites along the East Coast Expressway from 24 March to 4 April 2025. EV drivers can charge using the ParkEasy app at participating HPC sites during the campaign period. Platinum Members will receive a 100% credit rebate, while Gold Members and pay-per-use users will receive a 50% rebate, credited within seven (7) days after the campaign ends. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about Shell Recharge HPC, visit: www.shell.com.my/recharge