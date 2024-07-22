$!smart Malaysia Launches smartCO

smartCO is more than just a programme; it embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration, inviting all smart EV owners to co-create a dynamic community that thrives on mutual benefits. Whether you’re a restaurateur, photographer, legal consultant, or freelance writer, smartCO welcomes businesses of all kinds to join this movement.

smart Malaysia proudly announces the launch of smartCO, a groundbreaking community privileges programme designed exclusively for smart EV owners. This initiative stands as one of the industry’s pioneering efforts to cultivate a robust community where business opportunities flourish, all seamlessly integrated via the cutting-edge Hello smart App.

“smartCO is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers. We are not just building cars; we are building communities,” said Zhang Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of smart Malaysia. “With smartCO, we’re giving our customers unparalleled opportunities to grow their businesses while fostering a sense of belonging among smart owners. We are confident that this programme will set a new benchmark in the industry.”

Key Features of smartCO

Connect & Exchange

smartCO is designed to facilitate connections among smart owners, enabling them to make new friends and exchange ideas through the Hello smart App. This feature encourages a vibrant exchange of experiences and insights, making the community more cohesive and supportive.

Business Opportunities

By joining smartCO, business owners gain visibility and access to a network of potential customers who are part of the smart community. The Hello smart App provides a platform for members to showcase their businesses, leading to increased patronage and collaboration opportunities.

Enjoy Exclusive Perks

Verified smartCO members will enjoy exclusive benefits at smart events. Additionally, members can offer special discounts and perks to other smart owners, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. These perks enhance the ownership experience and build stronger community ties.

A New Benchmark in the Industry

“smartCO is more than just a programme; it’s a bold statement of our confidence in the power of community and the transformative potential of our technology. We are not just leading the EV market; we are redefining it,” added Zhang Qiang.