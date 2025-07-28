Kapit leaders urged to work as a team for progress

KAPIT: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has called for continued unity among leaders and communities to ensure Kapit Division progresses alongside other regions in Sarawak.

Speaking at the Kapit Division thanksgiving and appreciation ceremony, he emphasised the importance of political stability in driving development.

“At that time, politics was divided, so many development projects were delayed and difficult to implement.

“But now that all the leaders are united under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and the elected representatives are working well together, the results are very encouraging,“ Nanta said.

He noted that past political disagreements had hindered progress, but the current cooperation between government agencies, community leaders, and village chiefs has led to significant improvements.

“In the past, there were times when more focus was given to the industrial sector and not the rural areas, and development allocations were small. But now, Kapit has become an enviable area because of the close cooperation of all parties,“ he added.

Nanta urged stakeholders to maintain this momentum to extend development benefits across Kapit.

He also thanked retiring government employees and those transferred to new postings, encouraging them to uphold Kapit’s positive reputation. - Bernama