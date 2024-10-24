Stellantis Malaysia launches multi-brand dealership with Allure Auto Old Klang Road

STELLANTIS MALAYSIA has officially opened its second showroom, Allure Auto Old Klang Road, marking its first multi-brand dealership in the country. This new facility showcases both Peugeot models and the all-new Leapmotor C10 electric SUV, following the recent launch of the Leapmotor brand. Strategically located on Old Klang Road, the spacious showroom can display up to five vehicles and is designed with modern aesthetics to reflect the branding of both Peugeot and Leapmotor.

The dealership offers a comprehensive customer experience, featuring a comfortable lounge, vehicle delivery bay, and an interactive configurator display for enhanced customer engagement.

Jamie Francis Morais, Managing Director of Stellantis Malaysia, expressed excitement about the opening, highlighting Allure Auto’s commitment to expanding the brand’s presence nationwide and providing exceptional service. He emphasised that this new dealership would offer customers a captivating range of vehicles from both brands.

Currently operating as a 1S dealership, Allure Auto Old Klang Road will soon expand its services with a 2S facility in USJ 1, shared with Peugeot Subang Jaya, to handle after-sales services. The upcoming facility will feature Stellantis-certified technicians capable of handling both Peugeot vehicles and high-voltage system repairs for the Leapmotor C10 electric SUV.

This initiative underscores Stellantis Malaysia’s commitment to network expansion and providing enhanced customer service and support for Peugeot and Leapmotor customers alike.