Stellantis unveils STLA AutoDrive

STELLANTIS has introduced STLA AutoDrive, an advanced autonomous driving system that enables hands-free, eyes-off driving at speeds up to 60km/h. Designed to ease navigation in dense urban traffic, the SAE Level 3 technology allows drivers to engage in activities such as watching movies, reading, or checking emails while the system takes control.

The technology is engineered to manage routine driving tasks seamlessly, including maintaining safe distances, adjusting speed, steering, and braking based on real-time traffic conditions. According to Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, the system is designed with the primary goal of helping drivers make more efficient use of their time.

STLA AutoDrive is built for reliable performance in challenging weather conditions, including nighttime driving and road spray situations. To maintain optimal operation, the system features an automated sensor-cleaning mechanism that ensures consistent functionality.

Beyond its Level 3 capabilities, STLA AutoDrive also supports Level 2 (hands-on) and Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) driving at higher speeds, incorporating Adaptive Cruise Control and lane-centering features. Stellantis has also hinted at future updates, which could enable hands-free driving at speeds up to 95km/h and even offer off-road automation.

Developed on a scalable, cloud-connected architecture, STLA AutoDrive is set to be deployed across Stellantis’ global lineup, with flexibility to meet specific market regulations. The system will also benefit from regular over-the-air updates, ensuring continuous improvements in performance and functionality.