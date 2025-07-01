Subaru to launch hybrid variants for Forester and Crosstrek

SUBARU has announced that two of its most popular models, the Forester and the Crosstrek, will be part of the brand’s new hybrid lineup in 2025. While the Crosstrek has previously featured an electrified option, this marks the debut of the Forester Hybrid in North America.

Shared Hybrid Powertrain

Though Subaru has only disclosed specific details about the Crosstrek Hybrid, it’s expected that the Forester Hybrid will share the same powertrain. This innovative setup combines a 1.1-kilowatt-hour battery with two electric motors–one for driving the wheels and another as a generator that works in tandem with the engine. The combined system produces 118hp and is integrated into a new transaxle that houses a front differential gear.

Both hybrids will continue Subaru’s tradition of using a 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine, ensuring a balance of performance and efficiency. The “series-parallel” hybrid system enables power delivery via the engine, the electric motor, or both, depending on driving conditions.

Fuel Economy Gains

Subaru’s current non-hybrid Forester delivers an EPA-estimated 26 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, while the 2025 Crosstrek achieves a slight improvement in city mileage with the same highway rating. The addition of hybrid options could push fuel efficiency closer to 40 mpg, making these models even more attractive to eco-conscious consumers.

However, the off-road-focused Wilderness trim, known for its rugged capabilities, may slightly compromise fuel economy compared to standard trims.

Electrified Legacy

Subaru’s Crosstrek has a history of offering hybrid powertrains, beginning with a traditional hybrid setup in its first generation and later evolving into a plug-in hybrid with an extended EV range. The redesigned 2025 Crosstrek builds on this legacy with the addition of the new hybrid system, further cementing its role as a cornerstone of Subaru’s electrification strategy.

A Step Toward Sustainability

The introduction of hybrid variants for the Forester and Crosstrek aligns with Subaru’s broader goals of enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions across its lineup. By blending classic Boxer engine performance with advanced hybrid technology, Subaru aims to deliver vehicles that appeal to both outdoor enthusiasts and environmentally conscious drivers.

With the hybrid Forester making its North American debut and the Crosstrek entering its third generation of electrified offerings, Subaru is making a significant push toward sustainable mobility. Both models are expected to arrive at dealerships in 2025, setting the stage for a more electrified future for the brand.