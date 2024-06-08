$!Volkswagen aims to redefine hot hatch fun with Electric GTI

The assertion that an electric vehicle (EV) could be more thrilling than traditional GTIs is met with both intrigue and skepticism. Historically, the GTI has not relied solely on sheer power; instead, it has earned its reputation through exceptional handling and dynamic driving characteristics, as seen in models like the Mk7 GTI. Even without the iconic VR6 engine present in many of its iterations, the GTI’s performance credentials have remained strong.

VOLKSWAGEN is setting high expectations for its upcoming electric GTI, promising a driving experience that could surpass that of its internal combustion engine (ICE) predecessors. VW CEO Thomas Schäfer recently shared that the electric GTI, inspired by the ID. GTI Concept, will feature an advanced chassis and suspension designed to make it “even more exciting to experience and drive” than any previous GTI model.

Volkswagen is not new to the challenge of marrying performance with innovation. The company’s approach with the electric GTI involves leveraging EV technology to enhance driving dynamics. According to VW’s R&D boss, Kai Grünitz, the objective is to create an EV with “an agile steering feel and a very smooth way of driving it through curves.” Grünitz emphasises the desire to maintain the GTI’s hallmark agility and road feedback, aiming for a vehicle that is “fast but smooth.”

A key factor in achieving these goals is the design of the ID. GTI, which will be smaller than recent GTI models. Volkswagen is also focusing on optimising the EV’s weight to accommodate the unique characteristics of an electric drivetrain. By paying close attention to these aspects, VW hopes to deliver a driving experience that aligns with the GTI’s storied legacy while embracing the benefits of electric propulsion.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the success of the GTI EV will depend on its ability to deliver on these ambitious promises. While skepticism around new technologies is healthy, Volkswagen’s commitment to performance suggests that the electric GTI could indeed redefine what enthusiasts expect from a hot hatch. Only time will tell if the new GTI can live up to its hype and set a new benchmark in the realm of electric performance vehicles.