Zeekr’s new 9X plug-in hybrid SUV sets new benchmarks in luxury and performance

Geely’s premium brand Zeekr has unveiled its latest flagship, the Zeekr 9X, in China—a full-size plug-in hybrid SUV packing some jaw-dropping numbers. Launched on September 29, the 9X comes with as much as 1,381hp, advanced air suspension, and a claimed mixed driving range of up to 1,250km. The reception has been explosive: during its presale, the brand racked up more than 42,000 orders within the first hour. For context, Zeekr was introduced in 2021 as Geely’s luxury battery-electric brand, but this year marks a big pivot. The company has shifted its strategy to include plug-in hybrids, with the 9X being the first of its kind. Positioned as a halo model, it shows how seriously Zeekr intends to compete in the high-end SUV space.

Measuring 5,239mm long, 2,029mm wide and 1,819mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,169mm, the 9X is actually longer and wider than a Mercedes-Benz GLS. The design follows current Chinese luxury trends with C-shaped LED headlights, a bold grille, and active air intake shutters.

At the back, there’s a large circular taillight unit, and the SUV sits on 22-inch alloys available in different designs. Buyers can choose from five exterior colours: black, white, silver, grey and purple.

It also features up to five LiDAR sensors for its driver assistance systems. Suspension is handled by a dual-chamber air setup with adaptive damping, offering up to 288mm of ground clearance in its highest mode, and dropping to 178mm at its lowest. Clever details abound, such as headlights that can project symbols and images onto the road, as well as a 48V active stabiliser bar that reduces body roll and can even lift one side of the vehicle in an emergency. Other innovations include the ability to keep driving straight after a puncture at 120km/h and technology to safely cross hazards such as open wells.

Inside, the Zeekr 9X is arranged in a six-seat, 2+2+2 layout, with buyers offered three interior colour schemes: deep blue, beige, and brown. The dashboard is dominated by twin 16-inch displays, though opting for a single screen comes with a rebate of around RM3,000. In front of the driver sits a huge 47-inch augmented reality head-up display, while second-row passengers get a 17-inch 3K ceiling-mounted screen with rapid response time and adjustable viewing angles. Depending on trim, features extend to rotating second-row seats, folding tables, 22-point massage functions for the first and second rows, privacy blinds, power-operated doors, and even an AI voice assistant called Eva. The Zeekr 9X comes with different powertrain setups. The base model combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with dual electric motors to produce 885hp, paired with a 55kWh battery good for 300km of pure EV driving. In PHEV mode, it can travel up to 1,200km, with 0–100km/h taking just 3.9 seconds.

The mid-tier version gets a 70kWh battery, boosting the EV range to 380km and stretching the total driving range to 1,250km. The most extreme variant uses three motors for 1,381hp, rockets from 0–100km/h in just 3.1 seconds, and still manages up to 355km on battery alone.