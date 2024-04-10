$!Zeekr Malaysia opens bookings for 009 MPV and X SUV

Zeekr Malaysia has officially launched its operations, offering the Zeekr X compact urban all-electric SUV and the ultra-luxurious Zeekr 009 MPV. Bookings are now open for both models, with indicative pricing set at below RM180,000 for the Zeekr X and below RM370,000 for the Zeekr 009. The booking fees are RM2,000 and RM4,000, respectively. Sentinel Automotive Sdn Bhd, the official distributor, will provide sales, after-sales services, and spare parts.

Zeekr X: A Premium Urban Electric SUV The Zeekr X is available in two variants—Premium and Flagship AWD. The Flagship AWD features dual motors with 422hp, achieving 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The Premium variant offers 268hp and reaches 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds. Both versions use a 66kWh battery, capable of charging from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes via a 150kW DC charger.

The Zeekr X comes in five colours: Crystal White, Mist Grey, Grid Grey, Palace Beige, and Pine Green, with Charcoal Black and Stone Grey interior options. It features a full suite of safety and driver assistance systems, including 7 airbags, a 360° camera, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Zeekr 009: A Luxurious and Powerful MPV The Zeekr 009 MPV is available in two configurations—a 7-seater Luxury model and a 6-seater Ultra Luxury version. It boasts dual motors with 603hp and 693Nm of torque, achieving 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds. The MPV is equipped with a 116kWh battery, offering a range of up to 582km.

Inside, the Zeekr 009 offers premium features, including aeronautic seats, massage functions, a 15.05″ OLED infotainment system, a 17″ roof-mounted screen, 30 YAMAHA surround speakers, and various high-tech amenities.