PROTON has officially introduced the Proton S70, a sleek and feature-rich sedan that combines the trusted Proton lineage with the innovative design of the Geely Emgrand model. The Proton S70 is available in four distinct variants. The variants are the 1.5T Executive, 1.5T Premium, 1.5T Flagship and the 1.5T Flagship X. Based on and drawing inspiration from the Geely Emgrand, the Proton S70 features an identical shape with thoughtful modifications. The exterior is enhanced with a distinctive rear model script and a new grille adorned with chrome pin inserts. LED projector headlamps illuminate the path ahead, accompanied by LED taillights with a striking light bar. Completing the look are a sunroof and 17-inch 10-spoke wheels wrapped in Goodyear Assurance TripleMax 2 tires.

Under the hood, the Proton S70 differentiates itself with a turbocharged 1.5 L 3-cylinder engine paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). This powerhouse contrasts with the Geely’s naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine with a Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), delivering an exhilarating driving experience. The Proton S70 embraces cutting-edge technology with a 10.25-inch TFT infotainment display boasting a resolution of 1,920 x 720. Complementing this centerpiece is a 3.25-inch monochrome meter display, offering a comprehensive view of crucial vehicle information. The infotainment system features voice command functionality, a powered driver seat, an inductive trunk that responds to a simple foot swipe, and a convenient wireless charger.

Prioritising safety, the Proton S70 comes equipped with an extensive suite of features, including: Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), incorporating: Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) Traffic Sign Information (TSI) Intelligent High Beam Control (IHBC) Six airbags ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) Brake Assist (BA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Traction Control (TC) Hill Hold Assist (HHA) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Rear Collision Warning (RCW) Door Opening Warning (DOW) Lane Change Assist (LCA)