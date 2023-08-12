$!7th Mega TT Gathering Unites Over 100 Ford Rangers in Borneo

IN a grand celebration of shared passion and camaraderie, Ford Penampang (Rightpower Corporation) recently played host to the 7th Mega TT Gathering in collaboration with the Ford Ranger Owners Club (FROC) Borneo Region.

This monumental event, held at the J Borneo Native Village in Penampang, marked the largest gathering organised by the club to date, uniting 107 club members and their formidable Ford Rangers from various locations across Sabah, Labuan, and Brunei.

The event drew a total of 320 participants, including owners and their family members, fostering a strong sense of community among enthusiasts and like-minded individuals. The 7th Mega TT Gathering went beyond a typical meet-up, offering a day filled with vibrant activities, thrilling games, soulful karaoke sessions, and exciting performances.