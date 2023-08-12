$!7th Mega TT Gathering Unites Over 100 Ford Rangers in Borneo

IN a grand celebration of shared passion and camaraderie, Ford Penampang (Rightpower Corporation) recently played host to the 7th Mega TT Gathering in collaboration with the Ford Ranger Owners Club (FROC) Borneo Region.
This monumental event, held at the J Borneo Native Village in Penampang, marked the largest gathering organised by the club to date, uniting 107 club members and their formidable Ford Rangers from various locations across Sabah, Labuan, and Brunei.
The event drew a total of 320 participants, including owners and their family members, fostering a strong sense of community among enthusiasts and like-minded individuals. The 7th Mega TT Gathering went beyond a typical meet-up, offering a day filled with vibrant activities, thrilling games, soulful karaoke sessions, and exciting performances.
The highlight of the day was the recognition of outstanding Rangers across various categories, with awards and prizes adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.
The Ford Ranger Owners Club (FROC) Borneo Region, established in 2013 and currently comprising 1009 members, takes pride in organising two to three events each year. These events aim to strengthen collaboration with SDAC-Ford, providing members with in-depth knowledge of the Ranger and offering value-added activities. The 7th Mega TT Gathering stands as a testament to the club’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for its members, celebrating the adventurous and outgoing lifestyle synonymous with the Ford Ranger.