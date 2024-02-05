Aston Martin’s New V12 Engine Produces 1,000Nm of Torque!

ASTON MARTIN has unveiled a groundbreaking new V12 engine, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s storied history of producing powerful and luxurious vehicles. With a staggering 835PS and an extraordinary 1000Nm of torque, this new engine sets a new standard for performance and efficiency in its class.

The development of this new V12 engine represents a meticulous process of optimisation and improvement, with every aspect of the internal combustion process refined to deliver unparalleled power and efficiency. Key hardware highlights include a strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads with reprofiled camshafts, and new intake and exhaust ports.

Additionally, repositioned spark plugs and higher flowrate fuel injectors ensure optimised combustion, while new higher-speed, reduced-inertia turbochargers enhance performance and throttle response.

The new V12 engine will be featured exclusively in Aston Martin’s most exclusive and limited availability models, underscoring its status as a symbol of luxurious sporting intent. Handcrafted in strictly limited numbers, it will debut in a new flagship model later in 2024, further solidifying Aston Martin’s reputation for dynamic excellence and innovation. Further technical details about the new flagship model will be revealed closer to its launch date.