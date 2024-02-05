BMW Drops the “i” From Its ICE Models After 50 Years

IT’S indeed a significant shift for BMW to drop the iconic “i” from the end of its internal combustion engine model names, marking the end of a tradition that dates back to the early 1970s. Originally denoting the use of fuel injection, the “i” became synonymous with BMW’s lineup, indicating models that featured the latest automotive technology.

However, as BMW expanded its range to include SUVs, roadsters, and electric vehicles, the significance of the “i” began to blur. With the introduction of electric cars, where “i” stood for “innovation,” the distinction between petrol and electric models became less clear.

The decision to simplify the naming structure by dropping the “i” from internal combustion engine models reflects BMW’s commitment to clarity and consistency. By using a format where the first number indicates the model and the last two numbers represent the engine, BMW aims to streamline its lineup and make it easier for customers to understand.

The transition will occur gradually, with the next-generation X3 being the first to drop the “i,” followed by other models such as the 1 Series and possibly the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The facelifted 7 Series may also undergo this change.

Although the decision may disappoint some fans who have grown accustomed to the “i” designation over the years, it reflects BMW’s commitment to adapting its brand identity to evolving market trends and technological advancements.