BMW Unveils Next-Generation M4 Coupé and Convertible

IN a groundbreaking move, BMW has revealed the highly-anticipated next-generation BMW M4 Coupé and Convertible, showcasing remarkable advancements in technology, design, and performance. The M4 series, known for its uncompromising dynamics, is set to maintain its dominance in the premium midsize segment with a range of enhancements.

Engine Upgrades

The highlight of the new M4 series is the straight six-cylinder engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo Technology, now available in three performance levels. Notably, the 480hp variant is uniquely paired with a 6-speed manual transmission in the BMW M4 Coupé, setting it apart in the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, the BMW M4 Competition Coupé boasts a powerful 510hp engine, linked to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

For the ultimate driving experience, the M xDrive system is incorporated into the four-wheel drive variants, ensuring seamless power delivery. This enhances the power output to an impressive 530hp, setting a new standard for exhilarating driving dynamics.

Design and Aerodynamics

The M4 series continues to embody distinctive design elements, balancing aesthetics with aerodynamics. The large vertical BMW kidney grille, powerfully modelled wheel arches, and flared side sills create a visual impact. Notably, the M4 Competition Coupé is equipped with a standard carbon reinforced plastic (CRP) roof, while the M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive introduces a sophisticated panel bow soft-top roof.

Powerful Straight Six-Cylinder Engine

The heart of the M4 series lies in its straight six-cylinder power units, combining high-revving characteristics with M TwinPower Turbo Technology. Engineered with motor racing technology, the power units feature an extremely stiff crankcase, a weight-reduced forged crankshaft, and innovative cooling solutions.

The performance of the straight six-cylinder engine has been enhanced, with the M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive and M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive now delivering a maximum power output of 530hp and a torque of 650Nm within an extended engine speed range.

Advanced Transmission Options

Transmission options cater to diverse preferences, with the M4 Coupé offering a 6-speed manual transmission and the Competition models featuring an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The M xDrive system, available in the four-wheel drive variants, ensures exceptional traction and dynamic cornering.

M Race Track Package

For enthusiasts seeking the ultimate performance package, the M Race Track package is available, reducing vehicle weight by up to 25kg. This package includes M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Carbon bucket seats, and interior trim strips in High Gloss Carbon Fibre.

Cutting-Edge Technology in the Cabin

Inside the cabin, the M4 series introduces the BMW Curved Display, providing M-specific information and enhancing the digital experience. The BMW Operating System 8.5 powers the display, incorporating the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and offering touch and voice control functionalities.

Customisation Options and Exclusive Packages

For drivers seeking personalisation, the M4 series offers a range of customisation options. The M Carbon exterior package enhances the racing character, featuring inserts, mirror caps, and a CFP rear spoiler. BMW Performance Parts provide additional retrofit options, including exterior CFP components, M Performance forged wheels, and interior trims.

The new BMW M4 Coupé and Convertible redefine the high-performance sports car segment, combining cutting-edge technology, distinctive design, and uncompromising performance. The worldwide market launch is eagerly anticipated, marking a new era for the iconic M4 series.

Global Popularity and Production Details

The high-performance BMW M4 Coupé has gained significant traction in the global market, with the USA leading in sales, followed closely by China, Germany, and the UK. The M4 Convertible, particularly popular in the USA, Germany, and the UK, has further solidified the series’ leading position in respective competitive environments.

Produced at the BMW Group Dingolfing plant, the new M4 Coupé and Convertible are set to make their worldwide debut with production scheduled to commence in March 2024.