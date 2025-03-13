PETALING JAYA: The push for a tech-driven future in Malaysia is gaining momentum with fully residential schools set to play a bigger role in shaping the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent proposal for 70% of students in these schools to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) has drawn strong support from education experts, including Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) senior lecturer Dr Anuar Ahmad.

Anuar said this initiative is a much-needed step to strengthen the country’s expertise in science and technology, aligning with the original objectives of fully residential schools (SBP) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Junior Science Colleges (MRSM).

“This is a good effort that should be implemented immediately. We know that the establishment of fully residential schools and MRSM was aimed at increasing the number of skilled professionals in science and technology,” he said.

Anuar said that before independence, fully residential schools such as Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) and Tunku Kurshiah College (TKC) played a crucial role in nurturing students in STEM fields.

“Over time, the expansion of SBPs to nearly 68 schools and the establishment of MRSM in the 1970s further reinforced this objective.

“The original goal was to increase Bumiputera participation in pure science streams so that they could become skilled professionals in science and technology, contributing to national progress.

“Therefore, when the Prime Minister wants MRSM and SBP to admit 70% of students into STEM, it is a good and appropriate decision.

“It is a move to restore SBP and MRSM to their initial purpose, producing skilled professionals in pure science and technology.

However, he emphasised that increasing STEM participation should be accompanied by assurances of job opportunities for graduates in these fields.

“We must convince society that graduates from STEM fields will have access to good employment opportunities.

“More job prospects must be created in science and technology to attract students and reassure parents about their children’s future,” he said.

He added that high-paying careers in STEM could serve as motivation for parents to encourage their children to excel in pure science fields.

“More job opportunities and higher salaries will provide strong motivation for parents to ensure their children succeed in STEM,” he said.

Prime Minister Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, made the proposal during a breaking fast event with corporate entities and government-linked companies (GLCs) in Cyberjaya on Wednesday.

He emphasised the need to boost STEM participation to meet the demands of emerging industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and digital technology.

Anwar also directed the Education Ministry and Mara to implement initiatives encouraging students to take up STEM, particularly in residential schools.

“Mara, through MRSM, has been urged to actively push more students toward STEM. We have companies like Infineon, NVIDIA, Google, and Microsoft, yet our children are not taking up STEM,” he said.