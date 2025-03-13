Si Woo Kim yearns for second title at The PLAYERS Championship

SOUTH KOREAN star Si Woo Kim has a ‘thirst’ to win The PLAYERS Championship for a second time this week as he attempts to join golf greats like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler to achieve the rare feat.

Kim already holds a special place in history when he became the youngest champion at the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament in 2017 at age 21, after fending off the best field in golf to rise to stardom where he is now a four-time Tour winner.

When he triumphed eight years ago, he took home a crystal trophy, which the prestigious tournament has since introduced a Gold Man trophy crafted in the shape of a swinging golfer which forms part of the PGA Tour marque.

“It’s been a while since I’ve won, and I do have a thirst for another win,“ said Kim ahead of his ninth start at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

“But if I focus too much on that, it can make me anxious and affect my play. I want to take it shot by shot, and if the opportunity to win comes, I’ll be ready to grab it. Also, since the trophy design has changed, it would be nice to collect the new one.”

Kim always enjoys good vibes returning to TPC Sawgrass and often soaks in the privilege of having a place in the Champions Locker room in the clubhouse. Only seven players since the tournament’s inauguration in 1974 have won THE PLAYERS twice, with Nicklaus being the lone three-time champion.

A final round and career best 64 in last year’s PLAYERS, which saw him finish tied sixth, has given him the added belief that he can challenge the world’s best players for the coveted trophy again. “I ended the tournament well and it came together in the back nine. I was able to finish strongly and that memory gives me a bit of confidence coming into this week,“ said the 29-year-old.

“I come here every year, but it always feels new. Every time I come, I feel the scale of this tournament is larger than other events, so I want to perform better each year. I’m preparing well for the challenge. There are a lot of fans and the condition of the golf course improves every year. I feel that the TOUR puts a lot of attention into this tournament. The past winners and the prize money have grown, which is why it’s called the fifth major.”

He recalls fondly of his life-changing week in 2017 where he defeated a top field by three strokes with a closing bogey-free 69 and become only the second Asian golfer after compatriot K.J. Choi (2011) to triumph at THE PLAYERS. While he continues to chase for more victories on the PGA Tour, having a young family now following the arrival of his son, Theo, last year has changed his outlook.

“It’s definitely the biggest tournament I’ve won. Looking back, I feel like I accomplished something great. Because of that, I want to win again. As the tournament continues to grow and the prize money increases, I want to work hard to relive that great memory,“ said Kim, who is presently ranked 44th on the FedExCup points list following four top-25s this season.

“The emotions I had towards golf were huge. Of course, it’s still important to me now, but I also have my family, and my focus has shifted somewhat towards them. I’d say I feel less stress about golf now.”

As always, Kim predicts the closing stretch of three holes on the Pete Dye-design Stadium Course will play a major role in unveiling this week’s champion. When he won in 2017, he was 3-under over those three holes for the week. “The 16th to 18th holes are tricky because of the hazards. When the wind picks up, they’re harder than the other holes. The 17th hole requires careful calculation of the wind and distance, and looking back, I feel like I have played it as well as I should have.

“When I won here, at the time I didn’t know much about those holes. I think the pressure would be on a whole different level. Back then, I was a second-year player and I can’t believe how boldly I played and I don’t think I felt nervous at all.”