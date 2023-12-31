Brand power

SOME may not know, but many manufacturers always save the best for last. This is basically practiced by every mainstream manufacturer where they make the final model the best one.

This final-run model or “end of life” model will come with all the bells and whistles, with features that can overwhelm the most tech savvy drivers. All that at the cheapest price the model has ever been sold at.

But why do manufacturers do this? Simply because there is a brand-new model just around the corner. The new one is not just a facelift, but almost every nut and bolt is new, so the manufacturer knows that it will sell well. Even if they skimp out on all the gadgets and features that have become the raison d’etre of the new model.

Manufacturers of cars, tech products and almost every other thing in the world, consistently use a tactic called market skimming. The Monash Business School defines market skimming as, “a pricing approach in which the producer sets a high introductory price to attract buyers with a strong desire for the product and the resources to buy it, and then gradually reduces the price to attract the next and subsequent layers of the market.”

So, when the product is a Mercedes-Benz, it is not that difficult to skim the market.

Mercedes-Benz could practically put their logo on a well-dressed cardboard car and put an exorbitant price on it and tycoons would still buy it. Such is the strength of the brand.

However, the car we preview here is the last of the W213 E300 facelift variant, and it is a proper Mercedes-Benz in every sense of the word.

This writer has to confess to a few things though. Having owned a W212 Mercedes-Benz for eight years, and having had an ownership experience I wouldn’t wish on my own worst enemy, I have to say that my view of the German brand is not the best. That is the first confession.

Having also had a less than remarkable experience reviewing an electric version of a luxury Mercedes-Benz recently, my view of the brand has been further cemented.

Truth be told, anyone who asked my opinion of Mercedes-Benz, I would simply point them to Lexus. Because why would I recommend a brand after my own experience with it. And Lexus is by far one of the best at the game. That is the second confession.

So recently a cousin asked which car they should buy with a budget of about RM400,000.

The person was past 50, small sized and didn’t mind any car as long as it felt luxurious and looked good. I told her to make an appointment with a Lexus sales advisor to check out the Lexus NX. And that is the final confession.

Then I drove the W213 E300 and was astounded. It felt good, there were no ill-fitting interior panels that were buzzing annoyingly, road noise and vibrations were acceptable, and performance was surprisingly good. I was in love.

Before going any further, there was just one thing I did not like and that is the black open-pore ash wood trimming. Not because of quality issues, but because of personal preference.

I like brighter, rather than dark, gloomy interiors. But to each his own.

Now that is out of the way, the E300 here is the AMG line variant and it received an update in the first quarter of 2023.

The update includes a new set of 19-inch wheels, bigger cross-drilled brake discs and a boot lid spoiler. Inside, there is a new sports steering wheel. That is just the aesthetic upgrade.

In terms of tech, the new car gets a Hands-Free Access function. This lets you open the boot by placing your foot under the rear bumper and moving it left to right. Perfect for when you have your hands full. Other than that, everything remains the same.

The design of this E300 is probably the biggest appeal, especially in black. The stance and the way it sits on its wheels gives it a sporty appearance that just about anyone can appreciate. It is not extravagant, and neither is it dull.

The headlights are Multibeam LEDs with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus technology. This is perfect for driving in the dark where the headlights illuminate all the dark spots automatically and even dip to avoid glaring oncoming traffic. This was brilliant during a drive to Janda Baik for a birthday party in pitch dark conditions.

Getting there highlighted the other strengths of the E300, such as its powerplant. It is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine that puts out 258PS and 370Nm of torque. This propels the car to 100kph in a respectable 6.2 seconds and onto a top speed of 250kph.

But it is not just decently powerful, it is also quite efficient thanks to a nine-speed transmission. Mercedes-Benz claims the E300 needs just 6.5-litres to travel 100km. With today’s petrol costing RM2.05 per litre (RON95), it will cost you just RM13 to travel from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh.

On the highway, the E300 will happily cruise at 150kph all day long without feeling strained and the interior hushed. And when you hit traffic, it has features that will keep you comfortable and entertained. As we found out when we hit the Deepavali rush during the drive to Janda Baik.

The Burmester sound system provided an immersive experience for all our favourite music that played via Apple CarPlay. And it was also a dark cloudy day which allowed us to open the full-length panoramic roof. And that let in some much-needed light into the interior, instantly making it feel more comfortable.

The E300 also comes with the Distronic Plus system, which is basically Mercedes-Benz lingo for adaptive cruise control. This is perfect for heavy traffic conditions when you can simply let the car do the braking and accelerating while you focus on steering and maintain your lane.

There were three of us during the drive to Janda Baik, and that meant we had to install the child seat. That is no big deal since Mercedes-Benz does have the most easily accessibly Isofix mounts in the business, though the removable caps that hide the mounts may go missing if you are careless. Installing a child seat for a three-year-old is basically a litmus test for the interior packaging of any car.

Child seats are great for safety and ensuring the little monsters don’t terrorise you when you’re driving. But that also means they are sitting higher and closer to the seat ahead, so they tend to kick and soil the front passenger seat.

The solution to that would be to move the seat forward, but that sacrifices on leg space at the front. However, it was not too bad in the E300. A 175cm passenger could still get comfortable up front, making the E-Class comfortable for everyone.

And so, the Mercedes-Benz E300 won my heart, and I do not usually sulk when returning a car, but I was sad to be returning the car as it proved to be the perfect family partner.

The W213 model is nearing the end of its life, and it will soon be replaced by the all-new W214 E-Class. But that also means that this is a great time to buy the E300 as it comes with all the features it never had before. And all of that is priced at RM349,888, which is already RM50,000 cheaper than it was at the beginning of the year.

As for whether that cousin of mine that bought the Lexus, she bought the E300 without telling me (not like she has to). When I asked her why she bought that instead of the Lexus, she simply said, “people will know I have made it in life when I arrive in a Mercedes-Benz”. Such is the power of the Benz brand.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2.0L, four-cylinder, turbocharged

Power: 258PS @ 5800rpm

Torque: 370Nm @ 1800rpm

Transmission: 9G-Tronic automatic

Acceleration (0-100kph): 6.2 seconds

Fuel consumption: 6.5L/100km

Top speed: 250kph

We like: Comfort, Features, Tech.

We don’t like: Dark interior trim.