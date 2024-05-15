Counterfeit Windshields Worth RM140,200 Confiscated in Raids

THE Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) conducted raids on four premises in Petaling Jaya and Kepong on May 9th, resulting in the seizure of 153 vehicle windshields suspected to be counterfeit.

Datuk Azman Adam, the Director-General of Enforcement at KPDN, revealed that the raids were prompted by complaints from registered trademark owners and initial investigations. Further scrutiny of the premises uncovered the suspected counterfeit vehicle windshields, allegedly bearing trademarks improperly under the Trademarks Act 2019.

The seized windshields, with an estimated value of RM140,200, along with various business documents, were confiscated for investigative purposes. Additionally, two local men aged 20 and 31 were detained by KPDN for their alleged involvement in the premises under suspicion of offences outlined in Act 815.

Azman emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations, cautioning against the sale of goods—particularly vehicle spare parts—without approval or permission from valid registered trademark owners, as it could compromise consumer safety. He urged the public to refrain from supporting the sale of counterfeit goods.