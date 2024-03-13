Ducati Malaysia Introduces Ever Red Factory Warranty

DUCATI MALAYSIA has introduced the Ever Red Factory Warranty, a comprehensive three-year factory warranty designed exclusively for Ducati owners. This groundbreaking warranty will be made available with all Ducati models starting from 1st March 2024.

The Ever Red Factory Warranty represents a significant stride in Ducati’s commitment to providing unparalleled support and peace of mind to its esteemed clientele. Tailor-made to cater to the unique needs of Ducati owners, this three-year factory warranty sets a new standard for excellence in the motorcycle industry.

Key features of the Ever Red Factory Warranty include:

Tailor-made for Ducati Owners: Crafted with the Ducati enthusiast in mind, this three-

year warranty program is tailored to provide unparalleled benefits and support that only Ducati Malaysia offers.

Unlimited Mileage: Recognizing the adventurous spirit of Ducati riders, the Ever Red Factory Warranty comes with unlimited mileage, allowing owners to explore the open road without limitations.

Maximised Peace of Mind: Ducati Malaysia is pleased to extend this extraordinary warranty for a duration of three years, underlining the brand’s confidence in the quality and durability of their motorcycles with the exclusive use of Genuine Ducati parts.

Mr. Dennis Michael, Chief Operating Officer of Ducati Malaysia, expressed his enthusiasm about the Ever Red Factory Warranty, stating, “At Ducati Malaysia, we prioritise serving our local Ducati community by delivering exceptional motorcycles and ensuring their ownership experience is worry-free. The Ever Red Factory Warranty is a cornerstone of our commitment to excellence, offering extended coverage and peace of mind on the road. This program holds immense importance for our community, providing them with the assurance and support they deserve, while benefiting customers with added value and confidence in their Ducati ownership.”

Additional Benefits of the 3-year Ever Red Factory Warranty:

Applicable for New 2024 Model Year Ducati and Scrambler Motorcycles: From the sleek lines of the Panigale V4S to the iconic appeal of the Next-Gen Scrambler, this warranty covers an extensive range of 2024 Ducati Malaysia models starting from 1st March 2024 onwards.

Transferrable Warranty: Tagged to the chassis number, the 3-Year Ever Red Factory Warranty seamlessly transfers to subsequent owners within the three-year period, enhancing the resale value of Ducati motorcycles in Malaysia.

Worry-free Cost of Ownership: By providing comprehensive coverage, this warranty significantly lowers the cost of ownership, making Ducati ownership more accessible and rewarding.

Ducati Malaysia invites motorcycle enthusiasts to explore the Ever Red Factory Warranty, reflecting the brand’s unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

For more information on Ducati models and the Ever Red Factory Warranty, visit Ducati dealerships nationwide or follow Ducati Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

Faster, Easier Ownership with Ducati Corse Credit Financing

All Ducati and Scrambler Ducati models will be made available for ownership via an exclusive financing option – Ducati Corse Credit. The financing plan incorporates features that make Ducati ownership more seamless:

- Tailor made for Ducati and Scrambler bikes.

- Flexible repayment scheme.

- Faster approval.

- Interest rate as low as 4.88%.

- 10% downpayment option.