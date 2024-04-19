$!Ford Ranger Getaways Returns With More Thrills and Adventures!

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the sole distributor of Ford vehicles for the Malaysian market, has announced a new series of Ford Ranger Getaways – an event specially designed for and filled with off-roading adventures and training sessions for Ranger and Ranger Raptor owners. The first getaway is the Ranger 4×4 Off-Road Course and Water Rafting Thrills experience in Kampung Ulu Slim, Perak, which is happening on 20 April 2024. Up next is the Sarawak 4×4 Training Academy (Sar4Trac) Beginner 4WD Course in Kampung Barieng, Bau, Sarawak, which takes place on 27 April 2024.

The beginner-level 4WD courses return following positive responses from Ranger and Ranger Raptor owners who have had past training experiences, including the recently completed M4TREC Beginner 4WD Course in March. Attendees from past trainings appreciated the quality of instructions, the practicality of the sessions and the thrill of putting their skills to the test in a controlled environment. Made ideal for owners who are new to 4×4 driving as well as experienced drivers looking to hone their skills, the M4TREC Beginner 4WD Course provided participants with the necessary safe off-roading knowledge and techniques. Those who attended also gained deeper insights and familiarity with their vehicle to help them reach the full potential of their Ranger and Ranger Raptors.

The Ranger 4×4 Off-Road Course and Water Rafting Thrills getaway is an adrenaline-fueled rafting adventure along Slim River in Perak, which promises a full day of excitement set against the scenic beauty of Malaysia’s natural landscape. Adventurers will navigate a beginner-friendly 4×4 off-road course before experiencing the thrill of whitewater rafting along the Slim River. Open to four people per vehicle, the Ranger 4×4 Off-Road Course and Water Rafting Thrills getaway kicks off with a convoy from Ford Ara Damansara to the rafting starting point in Kampung Ulu Slim. Along the way, participants will test their basic 4×4 skills on a beginner-friendly off-roading course under the guidance of expert instructors, during which they will discover more about the capabilities of their Rangers.

On the other hand, the Sar4Trac Beginner 4WD Course is open to two people per vehicle and is designed for all owners who want to maximise their Rangers and Raptors and take their off-roading skills to the next level. It is tailored for off-road enthusiasts seeking to improve their skills and handle their vehicles in challenging terrains. It is also ideal for new owners looking to learn the basics of off-road driving and safety. Professional drivers can also benefit from the course by honing their skills for work purposes.

Participants will first attend a briefing on safety, the basics of 4×4 driving and the obstacle courses that they will be tackling. Under the close guidance of instructors, participants will then put into practice the basic techniques for navigating the obstacles in a hands-on session. These obstacles include Dirt Track, Frame Twister, Mud & Gravel, Rutted Track, Ditch, Hill Ascent, Hill Descent and Water Wading. All attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the training session. Apart from these organised trips such as the Ranger 4×4 Off-Road Course and Water Rafting Thrills adventure and Sar4Trac Beginner 4WD Course, there are also other getaways that customers can choose to go for on their own. Slots for all Ford Ranger Getaways are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.