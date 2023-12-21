$!Ford Unveils 2024 F-150 Raptor R with 720hp and 867Nm of Torque!

FORD has revealed the 2024 model of its best-selling F-150, giving the high-performance Raptor R a power boost. The new Raptor R, known for its off-road capabilities, boasts an impressive 720hp from its supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine. The power increase is achieved through a new engine calibration and modifications to reduce air inlet losses, enhancing airflow to the air filter.

The updated Raptor R’s engine is a derivative of the 5.2-litre mill found in the recent Mustang Shelby GT500, which delivered 760hp. The 2022 Raptor R had 700hp, and the latest model strikes a balance with improved low-end power while maintaining the same peak torque of 867Nm.

Visually, the 2024 Raptor R can be identified by its new headlights featuring daytime LEDs forming a half-square around the outer edge. Inside, there are minimal changes, except for the addition of an optional heads-up display—a first for the F-150 family.

This refresh is part of Ford’s efforts to keep the F-150 lineup competitive and maintain its position as a top-selling vehicle. The Raptor R, with its enhanced power and off-road capabilities, continues to be a standout offering in the F-150 range.