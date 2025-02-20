SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that the criminal known as ‘Ah Boy’ who was shot dead in Pulau Ketam, near here two days ago acted alone in committing the crime.

In this regard, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the public need not worry about the possibility of retaliation by gang members or fellow criminals following the death of the suspect who has 15 criminal records.

“The suspect practices a lifestyle of committing robberies, burglaries and thefts for his own needs and will repeat the act when the money runs out.

“The suspect’s behavior or habit is to commit (crimes) alone. So, we need not worry about reprisal,“ he said at a press conference here today.

On Tuesday morning, the suspect, in his 30s, died in a shootout with police in a hotel room in Pulau Ketam, Klang, after being hunted for 10 days following the shooting incident at a shopping mall in Setia Alam on the night of Feb 8.

Commenting further, Hussein said the suspect who was involved in drug trafficking and use, had also served two prison sentences, with the last time he was released from prison in 2019.

He said the effects of drug use also made the suspect ready and brave to open fire at any time with the modus operandi being to take syabu each time before committing a crime.

Regarding the weapons owned by the suspect, Hussein said further investigations were being conducted to identify how the SIG Sauer and Retay pistols were obtained.

“We are still investigating how the weapons were obtained but believe that two pistols were purchased locally,“ he said.

Hussein said the post-mortem on the suspect’s body was completed yesterday evening and confirmed that death was due to gunshot wounds.

Earlier, Hussein witnessed the handover ceremony of the new Selangor deputy police chief SAC Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan, who replaces Datuk Datuk Sasikala Devi Subramaniam who is on compulsory retirement, starting tomorrow.