$!Ford Unveils Special Edition Mustang to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

FORD MOTOR CO. is set to mark the 60th anniversary of its iconic Mustang with the unveiling of a special edition of the classic pony car.

The Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package will be offered on the GT Premium model with a 5.0-litre V8 engine, available in both coupe and convertible variants with manual or automatic transmissions. It will boast classic design elements reminiscent of the Mustang’s debut.

Exclusive features of the Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package include badges on the fenders and trunk lid styled after the original badges, as well as a serialised anniversary instrument panel badge. Additionally, it will feature unique 20-inch wheels with details inspired by the 1965 Mustang’s centre caps.

Customers will have the option to choose from classic Wimbledon White, modern Race Red, and Vapor Blue colours for the 60th-anniversary edition of the Mustang. Exclusive side graphics, available in Iconic Silver or Vermilion Red, pay homage to the Mustang’s original panel stripes.

The special edition Mustang will also sport a new grille design with a mesh pattern, reminiscent of the original Mustang, updated with silver-accented nostrils that serve as functional air intakes for the 5.0-litre V8 engine.