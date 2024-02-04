Hot Wheels Launches Flippin Fast for Autism Acceptance Month

MATTEL, INC. has unveiled the Hot Wheels Flippin Fast die-cast vehicle, a new addition designed to promote an open-ended play experience, just ahead of Autism Acceptance Month in April. The Flippin Fast die-cast car sparks the challenger spirit as one of Hot Wheels’ most versatile vehicles, offering kids a wide range of motion reminiscent of a fidget toy. Children can enjoy rolling it forward, backwards, and even flipping it upside down.

In collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a nonprofit organisation led by individuals on the autism spectrum, Hot Wheels ensured that the design and features of the Flippin Fast die-cast meet the needs of all Hot Wheels fans, including those who may benefit from an open-ended, soothing, and sensory play experience.

While the Flippin Fast die-cast vehicle is suitable for children ages three and up, ASAN’s seal on the packaging indicates that it meets the unique play needs of the autism spectrum community.

Mattel has a longstanding partnership with ASAN, collaborating to validate and inform the development of various toy products and characters across its portfolio of brands. This partnership aims to create more inclusive and accessible products that engage consumers more intentionally.

The Hot Wheels Flippin Fast is now available at retailers nationwide for $1.25 (RM5.90), offering children of all abilities a fun and engaging play experience.