Lamborghini Huracan successor will be equipped with a hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine

THE Lamborghini 634, codenamed as the successor to the Huracan and set to join the High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) lineup, will boast a twin-turbo V8 engine coupled with a hybrid system featuring three electric motors and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox recently introduced on the Lamborghini Revuelto. Specifically optimised for the new model, this configuration promises a maximum output exceeding 887hp.

This all-new engine marks a clean-sheet design from Sant’Agata Bolognese, aimed at surpassing the performance and driving emotion of the current Huracán range. The twin-turbo V8 inherits the renowned linearity of progression from the Lamborghini V10 while incorporating the high power and specific torque typical of a new-generation turbocharged engine.

With a displacement of 4.0 litres, the twin-turbo V8 achieves an exceptional specific power output of 197hp/litre. It delivers a maximum power of 788hp between 9,000 and 9,750rpm, with a redline set at 10,000rpm—a figure usually reserved for racing engines. The engine also generates a maximum torque of 730Nm between 4,000 and 7,000rpm, offering an exhilarating progression akin to that of a racing engine, thanks to seamless integration with the electric unit.

The rear electric system, purpose-built for the new V8, is positioned between the combustion engine and the dual-clutch gearbox. It incorporates the inverter and the axial electric unit, capable of delivering high torque and power values, with a peak torque of 300Nm and 147hp at 3,500 rpm, all while maintaining compact dimensions and low weight.

A crucial aspect of the design process was defining the sound profile to imbue the new powerplant with a distinctive character, enhancing the driver’s experience. The characteristics of the new V8 culminate in a crescendo, with volume and frequency peaking at high revs, complemented by vibrations transmitted to the chassis by the flat-plane crankshaft, creating a captivating sensory experience.

Scheduled for a 2024 launch, the Lamborghini 634 represents another milestone in the ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ program, driving Lamborghini towards progressive electrification of the range. This journey commenced in 2023 with the debut of the Revuelto and will continue with the unveiling of the Urus SE in April 2024.