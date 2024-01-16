Melaka RTD Academy Unveils Modern Driving Training Track

Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh inaugurated the newly built driving training and test track at the Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) Academy. The state-of-the-art 2.02-hectare track, constructed for RM2.5 million, is anticipated to enhance the efficiency and quality of training for driving testers and instructors.

According to Bernama, construction of the track commenced on December 14, 2021, and was successfully completed on July 12, 2022. The modern facility is expected to play a crucial role in nurturing professional driving testers and instructors while serving as a hub for professional driver excellence. Ab Rauf expressed hope that the track would benefit the community, particularly the RTD, and contribute to the development of competent and responsible motorists, ultimately contributing to accident reduction efforts.

The track’s development aligns with the goal of elevating competence capacity and standards within the road transport industry. It is envisioned to become a centre for providing training to driving testers and instructors nationwide, positioning Melaka as a focal point for professional driver development in the country. The track’s launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah and RTD Director-General Datuk Rosplagos Taha.