MGZS EV Now Available for Booking in Malaysia – Estimated Starting Price of RM129k

SAIC Motor Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. has introduced the specifications and pricing details for its highly anticipated MG models – the all-new MG4 and MG ZS EV. These cutting-edge all-electric vehicles are designed to provide customers with a seamless fusion of technology, affordability, and driving excellence, and are now open for bookings.

The all-new MG ZS EV sets a new standard for electric vehicles, offering unparalleled value with its seamless blend of practicality, innovation, and comfort. Available from an estimated RM129,000, this B-segment SUV delivers exceptional performance and efficiency.

Equipped with a 51.1 kWh Li-Ion battery, the MG ZS EV Lux variant offers an impressive driving range of 320 km based on the WLTP cycle. Its electric motor delivers exhilarating performance, with a maximum output of 176PS power and 280Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 8 seconds, the MG ZS EV provides a thrilling driving experience without compromising on efficiency.

The bold and modern design of the MG ZS EV features a grill-less front end exuding urban confidence, complemented by ‘Silverstone’ headlights and ‘Phantom’ LED taillights. The charging port, located at the front, offers easier access with a spring-loaded cover for better sealing.

Inside, the modernised interior boasts a carbon fibre-look finish on the dashboard and a touchscreen control system for seamless connectivity. The all-digital 7″ multi-information display provides essential information, while features like wireless phone charging, rear passenger central armrest, and auto climate control enhance comfort and convenience.

Experience the outdoors like never before with the class-leading panoramic sunroof, while the spacious luggage compartment offers ample storage for all your adventures, with a volume ranging between 448 and 1,187 litres.

Safety is paramount with the MG ZS EV, equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) under the name MG Pilot. Features such as Front Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) provide peace of mind on every journey.

Like its counterpart, the MG4, the MG ZS EV comes with a comprehensive warranty package, including 7 years or 150,000 km on the vehicle and 8 years or 180,000 km on the battery.

Four vibrant colours will be available: Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Black Pearl, and Monument Silver.