PADU Launches Today: Get Your Free Touch ‘n Go NFC Card

MALAYSIA’S Central Database Hub, PADU, officially launches today, urging Malaysians to register and ensure that their details are up to date. The database aims to facilitate the effective distribution of subsidies and social protection, including targeted subsidies for fuel.

To encourage early registrations, the government has collaborated with the private sector to offer incentives for the first 3,000 PADU users. As announced by the Minister of Economy, Rafizi Ramli, these users will receive a free Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card with NFC capability and discounts for Mydin.

The redemption process for the free Touch ‘n Go NFC card is specified as follows:

Redemption Location: PADU counter at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC). Redemption Date and Time: Today (2nd January 2024) until 5 pm.

Redemption Criteria:

1. Wait until the PADU website goes live after the official launch by the Prime Minister (around 12:30 pm).

2. Register your details on PADU using your own device or at the PADU counter provided outside Dewan Perdana at PICC.

3. Show proof of PADU registration to the officer at the PADU registration counter at PICC.

4. Receive a free Touch ‘n Go NFC card, available while stocks last.

Details regarding the Mydin discount for early bird PADU registrations are yet to be provided. Malaysians are encouraged to take advantage of the freebies and register on PADU to ensure they benefit from targeted subsidies and government initiatives.