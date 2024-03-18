$!The Redesigned Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

THE newly redesigned Mini John Cooper Works Countryman stands out with its bold and distinctive appearance, characterised by a strikingly upright and minimalist silhouette. This design perfectly complements the exceptional performance capabilities of the car.

At the heart of the JCW Countryman lies a powerful 300hp engine, delivering exhilarating acceleration and dynamic driving experiences. Thanks to its enhanced aerodynamics, it can sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in a mere 5.4 seconds, making it a true force to be reckoned with on the road.

The exterior design of the Mini JCW Countryman further emphasises its sporty character. Finished in the eye-catching Legend Grey body colour, the vehicle commands attention wherever it goes. Adding to its visual appeal are the signature JCW contrasting Chili Red accents, which adorn the mirror caps, roof, and air outlet inlays. These bold red elements not only highlight the sportiness of the model but also pay homage to its racing heritage.