Toyota takes a leap in hydrogen power

IN A move toward a more sustainable and futuristic automotive landscape, Toyota has unveiled the 2024 Mirai, the latest iteration of its groundbreaking Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

With an impressive range, new features, and enhanced safety technologies, the second-generation Mirai is set to redefine the standards for hydrogen-powered luxury.

One of the standout features of the 2024 Mirai is its extended driving range. The Mirai XLE grade boasts an EPA-estimated range of 646km, a notable improvement that caters to the growing demand for extended-range FCEVs.

Beyond its extended range, the Mirai introduces a fresh Elemental Silver exterior color and Beyond Zero badging, underlining Toyota’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and embracing a carbon-neutral future.