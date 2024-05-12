Addressing polarisation challenges

POLARISATION is one of the greatest challenges of our time. It seeps into every corner of society – politics, religion, education, even in our day-to-day conversations.

In Malaysia, where diversity is supposed to be our strength, polarisation feels particularly disheartening. We pride ourselves on being a nation of many voices, but too often, those voices shout past each other instead of finding common ground.

The problem with polarisation is that it thrives on fear and misunderstanding. The political arena has seen increasing polarisation, particularly along racial lines.

The 2022 general election results indicated

a more racially polarised electorate. Religious differences have also been a source of polarisation.

Dialogue offers a way forward, but it is not the same as debate. While debate is about winning, dialogue is about understanding. It involves stepping into someone else’s shoes, even when it feels uncomfortable. It is about asking, “Why do you feel this way?” rather than immediately jumping to “You are wrong”.

True dialogue does not mean abandoning your beliefs; it means being open enough to examine them, to see where they overlap with someone else’s reality.

In Malaysia, the need for dialogue is urgent. Our divisions – whether based on race, religion or socioeconomic status – are deeply rooted. Policies aimed at fostering unity often fall

short because they do not address the human element: the distrust, stereotypes and unwillingness to listen.

Solving polarisation requires a shift in mindset. It is not about everyone agreeing on everything – that is unrealistic. Instead, it is about learning to coexist with our differences. It is about recognising that disagreement does not have to mean division.

What Malaysia needs right now is a shift

in mindset – a willingness to step out of our bubbles and listen to each other.

We need spaces where it is okay to disagree without tearing each other down. Places where we can tackle hard questions like: What does it mean to be Malaysian today? How do we balance progress with tradition? And how can we stop seeing diversity as a problem and start treating it as our greatest strength?

This is the vision behind the International Think Big Summit 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Dec 15. It is organised by the Malaysian Philosophy Society, a summit made free and designed to bring Malaysians together at the crossroads of our differences.

While its focus is on creating spaces for real

and meaningful dialogue, the summit also offers a chance to explore the polarising issues we are facing today.

From discussions on national identity and geopolitical divides to navigating echo chambers and the complexities of our digital age, the epidemic of loneliness and more, it is an opportunity to step out of our comfort zones and start bridging the divides that hold us back.

Whether you are looking to challenge your perspectives or understand someone else’s, this is the place to start.

Polarisation is a problem we can solve if we are willing to try. The first step is talking – not shouting and accusing. Maybe, through these conversations, we can see each other not as enemies but as fellow Malaysians trying to make sense of a complicated world together.

Pravin Periasamy is the networking and partnership director of the

Malaysian Philosophy Society.

