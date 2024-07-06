Behaviours, actions determine who we are

STUDENTS who have memorised written information well are likely to score high marks in exams, while those who cannot recall will fail their tests.

Learning by rote is certainly beneficial for children when they are too young to understand concepts and engage in critical thinking.

They get to learn what they can and develop discipline, which can be seen by their behaviours, in addition to training their minds.

Therefore, education in secondary schools, colleges and universities should also focus more on what is observable than the usual written homework, assignments and exam answers as these alone do not indicate whether students and graduates have received holistic education.

At the workplace, a person is judged mainly by their mannerisms, behaviours, speech, writing and performance.

Without a good track record, high academic qualifications can help to secure lucrative jobs but would not prevent termination if performance is not up to expectation.

Therefore, teachers and lecturers must also learn and practise interpersonal communication skills to teach and train students.

In addition to completing homework and assignments well, students must also be able to articulate what they have learned and be convincing to others.

This is critical for those studying business, communications, sociology, tourism, or others leading to a Bachelor of Arts degree.

All these are general education courses, unlike those studying to work in licensed professions such as architects, accountants, doctors, engineers and lawyers.

It would be a mistake to classify all graduates under the skilled labour category when in fact most freshies lack industry-relevant knowledge and necessary skills to perform well in the job, except those that have fully completed technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

TVET graduates and skilled workers can prove their competencies by giving a demonstration for others to witness.

Whereas those with knowledge only will have to claim and convince others that they can but will fail miserably if they speak poorly or their body language is weak or bad.

As courtesy is lacking at all levels of our society, it is obvious that holistic education is lacking or has failed miserably.

We are mainly a product of our environment and experience, and are affected by what we read, hear or watch over electronic devices, or other people, the food and drinks consumed, the surroundings - including the air - and our lifestyles that can be sedentary, healthy or risky.

However, what is more dangerous is choosing to believe out of convenience or seeking purpose.

Not knowing is too unsettling, whereas believing something is easy and provides anchorage.

Searching for answers involves too much hard work for those too lazy to think for themselves.

In any case, we must always differentiate between what we remember and what we believe.

We must not act on impulse based on what we have been exposed to, as behaviours and actions reflect who we truly are, not our job, title, claim, history, experience, or academic qualification.