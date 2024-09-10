Cultivating curiosity in life’s journey

THIS week, universities across the country will begin welcoming new students for the academic session. For these students, it is more than just a change of scenery; it is a profound shift in their journey of knowledge acquisition and personal growth.

As an educator, I cannot help

but share in their excitement. The energy these new students bring is infectious, serving as a motivational boost for us educators each academic year.

These students, standing at the threshold of their university experience, embody the essence of the beginner’s mindset – wide-eyed curiosity, unbridled enthusiasm and a mind open to endless possibilities.

Yet, the beginner’s mindset is not reserved solely for those embarking on their university journey. In reflecting on this, I have realised it is also a powerful tool for anyone seeking personal growth and innovation in life.

Throughout my personal and professional journey, I have come to understand that this mindset is not merely a teaching philosophy but a life philosophy. It is about maintaining the humility to question our assumptions, having the courage to embrace uncertainty and eagerly learning from every experience.

It is about approaching each day, each challenge and each interaction with the curiosity of someone encountering it for the first time.

The wisdom of this approach echoes through history. In Islamic tradition, the pursuit of knowledge is greatly emphasised, encouraging us to be lifelong learners and continuous beginners. The Prophet Muhammad said “Whoever takes a path of seeking knowledge, God will make the path to Paradise easy for him.”

Similarly, the famous declaration by Socrates “I know that I know nothing” reminds us of the power of intellectual humility. Despite his years of experience and knowledge, Socrates remained open to learning, understanding that wisdom comes from recognising our limitations.

In modern psychology, this idea is supported by the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias identified by psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger. It reveals how, in the early stages of learning a new subject, we may feel a surge of confidence after gaining a bit of knowledge. However, true expertise comes with recognising the complexity and depth of a field, often leading to a more humble perspective.

Building on this concept, Adam Grant, author of Think Again, emphasises the importance of cognitive flexibility and the willingness to reconsider our beliefs.

In today’s rapidly changing world, Grant argues that the ability to rethink and unlearn is just as vital as learning itself. One of the most powerful ideas in Think Again is treating our beliefs as hypotheses to be tested, rather than truths to be defended. This approach aligns with the scientific method and the spirit of academic inquiry, encouraging us to seek information that challenges our existing beliefs rather than just confirming them.

This concept beautifully aligns with the beginner’s mindset. By acknowledging that there is always more to learn, we open ourselves

to continuous growth and improvement. It encourages us to approach new challenges with curiosity rather than assumed competence, fostering an open and receptive attitude to learning.

How can we cultivate this mindset in our daily lives? It starts with small steps:

0 Challenge your beliefs and assumptions regularly. Ask yourself why you hold certain views, and consider alternative perspectives.

0 Engage with people from different backgrounds and disciplines. Their insights can broaden your understanding and spark new ideas.

0 Commit to continuous learning, whether through formal education, online courses or self-directed study.

0 Cultivate a sense of wonder about the world. Ask questions and explore topics that intrigue you, even if they are outside your usual interests.

0 Recognise the limits of your knowledge and be open to learning from others, regardless of their perceived expertise.

Whether you are a student starting a new semester, a professional facing new challenges or someone curious about the world, I invite you to approach life with the curiosity of a beginner. Let us cultivate the humility to learn, the courage to question and the openness to grow.

After all, in the grand scheme of things, aren’t we all beginners in this journey of life? Let us embrace that spirit and see where it takes us.

The writer is from the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com