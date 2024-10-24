Do not overlook water-scarcity crisis

AS the world faces the realities of climate change, another equally critical issue demands attention – water scarcity. This crisis, coupled with the depletion of freshwater ecosystems, represents one of the greatest environmental challenges of the 21st century.

As populations grow and the demand for food, energy and industrial water use increases, the pressure on our freshwater sources, particularly rivers, intensifies. Our increasing exploitation of freshwater resources has led to a significant decline in freshwater biodiversity, along with the degradation of ecosystem services provided by rivers.

The consequences of poor water management are stark. Rivers worldwide are being damaged by over-extraction, pollution and ill-conceived infrastructure projects. Freshwater species have suffered the most, with studies revealing that freshwater biodiversity has declined more sharply than biodiversity in terrestrial or marine ecosystems.

This decline is alarming when we consider that freshwater ecosystems, which occupy less than 0.01% of the Earth’s surface, are home to 40% of all fish species.

Additionally, they support a third of all global vertebrate biodiversity, including amphibians, reptiles and mammals. Yet, these ecosystems have seen a dramatic 70% decline in species populations from 1970 to 2020.

At the same time, human consumption of freshwater is growing, often with little concern for long-term consequences.

Rivers are frequently viewed as simple water sources or waste disposal systems. However, rivers are living ecosystems that provide critical functions for nature and people. Rivers can be beneficial when managed responsibly but they can also become dangerous when neglected.

Rivers with reduced flow and choked with pollution can become breeding grounds for diseases such as cholera, hepatitis and polio.

According to the World Health Organisation and Unicef, waterborne diseases are responsible for 80% of illnesses and one-third of deaths in developing countries. Poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation and contaminated water supplies are the main culprits, and recently, there has even been evidence that Covid-19 can spread through rivers contaminated with human waste.

As the climate crisis continues to disrupt weather patterns, rivers around the world are drying up or being polluted at an alarming rate. Immediate action is required to prevent this situation from worsening.

Global cooperation and local initiatives are essential to improving water management. Efforts like the “Rimba Project 2.0”, led by scientists at Universiti Malaya, aim to conserve forest ecosystems in the Rimba Ilmu Botanical Gardens.

Forests play a crucial role in maintaining clean water supplies, and by preserving these ecosystems, we help protect freshwater sources.

Another initiative, Water Warriors, a community-driven project at Universiti Malaya, raises awareness about water conservation.

However, the real question is: Are we prepared to take meaningful action to ensure the sustainability of our rivers and biodiversity?

The responsibility lies with us. We must recognise the vital role freshwater ecosystems play in maintaining the health of our planet and take responsibility for their preservation.

The writer is a senior lecturer at the

Institute of Biological Sciences at the

Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com