Budget 2026 early GCR withdrawal helps civil servants save for haj

KUALA LUMPUR: The early withdrawal facility of up to RM10,000 from the Accumulated Leave Replacement for civil servants performing the haj is expected to help more prospective pilgrims strengthen their savings for the pilgrimage.

Lembaga Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad said the initiative complements the pilgrim fund’s ongoing efforts to encourage depositors to boost their savings for a smoother haj experience.

He expressed hope that the government’s continued support in strengthening the welfare of future pilgrims will help them achieve a mabrur haj.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Centre for Development, Social and Environmental Studies chairman Associate Professor Dr Novel Lyndon described the move as a progressive measure that gives long-serving civil servants greater flexibility in using their entitlements to fulfil spiritual obligations.

He stated that this reflects the government’s commitment to balancing the economic, social and spiritual needs of the people and the civil service.

Dr Novel Lyndon also commended the government’s decision to increase the Employees Provident Fund withdrawal limit for haj expenses from RM3,000 to RM10,000.

He said this provides more opportunities for Muslims to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said the initiative shows the government’s concern for balancing the worldly and spiritual wellbeing of civil servants.

Civil servant Qistina Izfarina Ahmad Fahmi welcomed the move, saying it allows employees to perform the haj at a younger age while still healthy and able-bodied.

She added that this initiative also helps ease the financial burden of civil servants. – Bernama