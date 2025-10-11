Muhammad Ridwan aims for SEA Games gold with brother’s fighting spirit

NATIONAL track cyclist Muhammad Ridwan will channel his brother’s fighting spirit at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand despite Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom’s absence due to injury.

The younger brother expressed disappointment about not competing alongside his sibling but remains determined to honour Malaysia in his SEA Games debut.

Muhammad Ridwan acknowledged missing strategic discussions with his brother but pledged maximum effort in his final competition this year.

He specifically targets gold in the team sprint event alongside teammates Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis and Mohd Akmal Nazimi Jusena.

The 24-year-old rider regularly receives tactical advice from his brother about competing at Bangkok’s Hua Mark Velodrome.

Muhammad Ridwan will participate in both the men’s keirin and men’s team sprint events this December.

National track cycling head coach Harnizam Basri revealed Muhammad Shah Firdaus’ injury originated during the men’s keirin final at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The accident caused a cartilage fracture in his right knee requiring recent surgery at a private hospital.

The 2025 Thailand SEA Games will run from December 9 to 20 across Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla regions. – Bernama