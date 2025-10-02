Embrace unity in diversity

THE statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, asserting that there is no need for new guidelines for Muslims visiting non-Muslim places of worship or events, is sensible and relevant.

Firstly, it was unnecessary for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to raise the matter without first bringing it up in the Cabinet, especially knowing this is a sensitive issue.

There have been negative responses over the announcement regarding the involvement of Muslims in non-Muslim festivities and funerals.

Our beloved nation was born 67 years ago as a multiracial, multicultural and multireligious country. We have always taken pride in celebrating unity in diversity.

Throughout the years, there has been no instance where Muslims expressed concern over religious sensitivities or felt insulted by interacting with non-Muslims.

Muslims and non-Muslims have frequently interacted at events similar to those mentioned by the minister, yet no Muslim has ever felt uncomfortable or had their religious faith shaken.

I recall one occasion when a group of Muslims attended a non-worship session at a church in Kuala Lumpur, where a pastor discussed certain practices. Not a single participant felt confused or intimidated.

Let us celebrate this maturity and not undermine it. Hundreds of Muslims have gone to schools – some of which even having crosses – run by Christian missionaries, and to this day, no Muslim student has faced any issues. In fact, if anything, their faith has only been strengthened. There is no threat, coercion or other issues that Muslims face when attending these functions.

Malaysia is home to a mix of races, cultures and religions. No Muslim has ever been confused or threatened by attending a non-Muslim funeral, a wedding, a performance, a restaurant, a celebration or a recital. Let us not look in the dark for a black cat that is not there. Instead, let us continue to celebrate our different religions, cultures, language, food and festivities, and be enriched.

Mutual respect and understanding have long been the foundation of Malaysia’s harmony.

If we reaffirm, abide by and practise the principles of the Rukun Negara while strengthening mutual respect and interfaith harmony, there is no need for new guidelines regarding Muslim participation in non-Muslim events.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Member of National Unity Advisory Council