Enforce harsher penalties to deter repeat offenders

EACH time the police arrest a lawbreaker, we often hear that the individual has a long history of past offences.

What is puzzling is why previous arrests and punishments have not been effective in steering these criminals onto a path of recovery and lawful behaviour.

This raises several questions. Were these criminals let off with a mere slap on the wrist? Are our laws and punishments not severe enough to deter repeat offenders? Or are these individuals simply hardened criminals beyond redemption?

Whether the suspect is arrested for drug trafficking, robbery, gangsterism, traffic offences or other crimes, news reports consistently highlight that the individual has multiple past run-ins with the law.

This pattern is concerning and points to a broader issue: repeat offenders seem to have little fear of facing consequences.

It is especially alarming to witness

the increasingly audacious actions of criminals on the loose. Recent videos circulating on social media and in the news show a drug criminal turning the streets into a movie-like race track, a stunt that sends chills down the spine.

Similarly, commercial vehicle drivers, many of whom are booked for traffic violations, often have a string of past offences.

The same can be said for the infamous mat rempits – reckless riders who persist in dangerous stunts on the road despite numerous traffic operations. How many of them are repeat offenders?

Perhaps it is time for the Madani government to reconsider implementing tougher reforms to address the growing number of repeat lawbreakers.

Strengthening penalties and enforcement can help curb this escalating problem. Failing to address this issue will only continue to erode public confidence in the justice system.

J. D. Lovrenciear