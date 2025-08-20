Flags, freedom and flavours

EVERY Aug 31, the heart of Malaysia beats with pride. This year marks the 68th anniversary of our nation’s independence, a moment when Malaya, through diplomatic negotiations, freed itself from British colonial rule in 1957.

The inspiration for this article came while I was at Berjaya Times Square, noticing the proud display of Jalur Gemilang fluttering in the wind, both there and at Sri Damansara Courts. That sight instantly reminded me of our legendary singer, the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, and his iconic song Tanggal 31 Ogos Merdeka, which forever captures the patriotic spirit:

Tanggal tiga puluh satu

Bulan lapan lima puluh tujuh

Hari yang mulia

Hari bahagia

Sambut dengan jiwa yang merdeka

I have noticed that this year’s celebration is also graced by a new National Day song, Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni, performed by Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, with lyrics and music by Affan Mazlan.

Rich with Malaysian rhythm and traditional elements from various ethnic groups, the song reflects our cultural diversity and shared heritage.

Independence beyond the date

Merdeka is more than a public holiday; it is a symbol of unity, respect and love for our homeland. It reminds us that despite our differences in religion, race, customs and culture, we are bound together by a common identity.

However, it also challenges us to reflect: Are we truly independent, united and sovereign in spirit? Are we protecting our cultural values from harmful external influences that may disrupt harmony?

True patriotism must live in our hearts every day, not just during the national month. It means having the courage to serve, preserve our values and to drive progress across political, social, economic and cultural fields.

Unity through food

In line with this year’s theme, “Malaysia Madani Rakyat Disantuni”, what better way to celebrate than by gathering over food?

Our Merdeka menu is a delicious tribute to unity, bringing together beloved dishes from all ethnic communities.

Back in 1957, our food culture was rooted in fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. Portions were modest and most meals were home-cooked. Imported foods were rare and expensive, so people relied on the bounty of their kampung meals.

The Malay heritage was represented by nasi lemak wrapped in banana leaves, ulam with sambal belacan and bubur lambuk during Ramadan.

The Chinese heritage brought us char kway teow with cockles, chicken rice, hokkien mee and plain porridge with pickled vegetables and salted eggs.

The Indian heritage blessed us with roti canai and dhal curry, banana leaf rice and sweet apam. And of course, the Nyonya heritage added colourful kuih-muih to our dessert tables.

To wash it all down, there was kopi kampung, teh tarik, teh susu or the ever-refreshing sirap bandung. Hawker stalls existed but offered fewer choices than today and festive occasions were marked by “luxury” meals featuring beef, lamb or imported fruits.

From 1957 to 2025: Evolving tastes, lasting spirit

Today, our food culture has expanded through global influences, fusion creativity and health trends, and yet the essence of Merdeka remains in every shared meal.

Whether at a hawker stall or a trendy cafe, whether eating traditional dishes or modern creations, we continue to celebrate the unity that makes Malaysia truly unique.

The modern Malaysian dining scene has evolved dramatically, shaped by global influences, creative fusion and AI-driven food trends.

International flavours blend seamlessly with our heritage, such as fast food meets tradition, and lifestyle changes influence the way Malaysians eat.

Our beloved classics have been given a fresh twist, such as nasi lemak burgers, vegan rendang, Thai tom yam pasta and health-conscious options like plant-based dishes or gluten-free kuih.

For desserts, indulgences range from bubble tea to durian burnt cheesecake while beverages like cold brew coffee or my personal favourite, matcha latte, make the perfect Merdeka Day treat.

Malaysians today can choose between the charm of hawker centres or the comfort of trendy cafés, enjoying a variety that reflects our nation’s diversity.

With just a few taps on food delivery apps, our desired meals can be enjoyed at home, proving that convenience is now part of the Malaysian lifestyle.

Although local street food faces competition from international fast food and modern dining concepts, the patriotic spirit remains strong.

The Independence Day decorations still proudly adorning stalls, cafés and restaurants remind us that no matter how far we have evolved, our love for Malaysia stays at the heart of every celebration.

Let us come together this Merdeka Day to honour Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage with a unique and flavourful menu that reflects the exotic tastes and diversity that make our nation truly special.

In the spirit of unity, let us start planning a joyful celebration just as we remember the historic day when Malaya proudly gained independence. With simple yet heartfelt efforts, we can create a meaningful Merdeka Day filled with togetherness, pride and gratitude, shared with family and friends.

Herewith, I conclude with the beloved Sudirman’s timeless words, which still stir the spirit of unity and pride in every Malaysian:

Mari kita seluruh warga negara Ramai-ramai menyambut Hari Merdeka. Merdeka! Tiga satu,

bulan lapan, lima puluh tujuh Hari mulia, negaraku merdeka Merdeka! Merdeka! Merdeka!

Merdeka!

Happy Merdeka, Malaysia!

Dr Chris Ong Siew Har is assistant professor and dean of the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism at Berjaya University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com