Iran warns of new missile deployment if Israel launches fresh attacks

TEHRAN: Iran declared its readiness for any potential Israeli aggression while revealing the development of new missiles with superior capabilities compared to previous models.

Defence Minister Aziz Nassirzadeh stated that missiles used during the recent 12-day conflict were manufactured several years ago through official news agency IRNA.

“Today, we have manufactured and possess missiles with far greater capabilities than previous missiles, and if the Zionist enemy embarks on the adventure again, we will undoubtedly use them.”

Israel initiated a bombing campaign against Iran in mid-June that escalated into a full-scale war involving Iranian missile and drone counterstrikes.

The Israeli offensive resulted in the deaths of senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of others while targeting both military installations and civilian residential areas.

The United States temporarily participated in the conflict by conducting strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

A ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel has remained effective since June 24 despite ongoing tensions.

Iranian officials have consistently warned that renewed hostilities could break out at any moment while maintaining their defensive posture.

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref emphasised the need for constant preparedness during his Monday address.

“We are not even in a ceasefire; we are in a cessation of hostilities.”

Iranian media confirmed the army’s planned two-day military exercise beginning Thursday featuring various short and medium-range cruise missiles.

Western governments continue expressing concerns about Iran’s missile programme regarding it as a regional security threat.

France advocated for a comprehensive agreement with Tehran covering nuclear and missile programmes along with regional activities during July negotiations.

Iran maintains that its military capabilities remain non-negotiable elements of national defence policy. – AFP