From bookworms to byteworms

ACCORDING to a report by the Statistics Department in 2019, 72.1% of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates chose not to pursue further education after completing secondary school.

In an interview, MPC’s (Malaysia Productivity Corporation) development, productivity and competitiveness division director Mohamad Muzaffar Abdul Hamid expressed concern over the findings.

He stated that the high percentage of students unwilling to pursue further education after SPM could negatively affect the country’s productivity, especially given that job vacancies remain unfilled by local youths.

It was reported that the primary factors contributing to student dropouts include poverty, lack of interest and the education system’s emphasis on examinations.

A lack of interest in learning may stem from students struggling to understand the lesson content or from teaching methods that do not align with their learning styles.

Poor comprehension can be a result of limited vocabulary, making it difficult for students to grasp materials.

Parents who recognise this issue often encourage their children to read. However, before fostering a reading habit, parents must first raise awareness about the importance of reading.

Understanding reading habits across different generations can provide valuable insights. While reading remains essential for everyone, studies continue to explore why people are reading less. A common reason is the lack of time as many individuals fail to recognise its importance.

According to Library Journal, 2020 highlighted generational differences in reading experiences, comfort with technology and interests.

These insights can help libraries attract new visitors. The positive takeaway is that people of all ages still value reading and libraries.

When it comes to reading habits, millennials often read for leisure, preferring to spend their free time engaging with meaningful books or materials.

In contrast, generation Z (Gen Z) primarily read for academic purposes, such as studying and conducting research. They have specific reading goals and tend to favour online resources, especially those available on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and blogs.

The study found that for Gen Z, the digital experience is an integral part of their overall experience. They seek a digital environment that is free, authentic and personalised. They are open to sharing experiences and making comments about their surroundings.

Regardless of the generation, reading is crucial in developing cognitive skills. Engaging with a variety of reading materials is essential for enhancing cognitive abilities and fostering intellectual growth.

Additionally, reading helps people become critical thinkers and better problem solvers. The knowledge gained from reading diverse materials exposes individuals to different perspectives and situations.

Reading is one of the most effective ways for individuals to develop self-awareness. It goes beyond merely recognising words – it also requires comprehending and interpreting the meaning conveyed in the text.

Furthermore, reading nurtures creativity and imagination, allowing individuals to explore fictional worlds and expand their perspectives, ultimately contributing to intellectual and emotional development.

A strong reading habit will also contribute to the development of a well-rounded younger generation with sharp thinking skills.

Rational thinking is vital for future generations as they may be the next leaders of our society.

Furthermore, reading builds self-confidence by expanding one’s vocabulary. A rich vocabulary serves as a foundation for those who are struggling with communication, making speaking easier and more enjoyable.

Let us encourage the Gen Z and millennials to explore different genres. They should understand that reading is essential not just for leisure but also for personal and intellectual development.

Offer rewards to encourage this group of people to continue their reading habits. For example, a tax exemption could be provided to those who purchase books, which may motivate them to read more. Additionally, implementing BookTalks in schools and higher education institutions is an effective way to encourage Gen Z and millennials to read.

The government should also strengthen previously initiated programmes to raise awareness about reading habits. The Reflective Reads initiative, organised by the Malaysian Philosophy Society, brings together Malaysians of all ages to engage in discussions about books that present rich philosophical concepts.

These discussions not only promote the habit of reading but also foster reflective and philosophical dialogues about the underlying ideas in the books, helping to develop and strengthen critical thinking skills. This initiative has the potential to reach all generations, making reading an integral part of Malaysian life.

Fostering a culture of reading across different age groups can help cultivate a more informed and knowledgeable society.

A well-educated and knowledgeable population is crucial for the development of the country as it can drive innovation, decision-making and social progress. Regardless of whether one belongs to Gen Z, millennials or Gen X, everyone must engage in the process of reading.

This habit can contribute to building a stronger, more capable generation that is equipped to meet the challenges of the future.

Furthermore, the development of a nation is deeply intertwined with the well-being of its citizens. Wellness, in this context, refers not only to physical health but also to mental well-being.

A society that encourages reading nurtures both aspects as it stimulates intellectual growth, emotional resilience and a deeper understanding of oneself and the world.

Reading fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills and empathy, which are essential for personal development and societal harmony.

By prioritising reading and learning, a nation can ensure that its people are healthier, more knowledgeable and better prepared to contribute to the country’s progress.

Let us read more and grow extensively.

Vickneswari Rengasamy is a lecturer at IJN College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com