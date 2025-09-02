Gen Z did not miss the boat; they are building a new one

THERE is a narrative going around that Gen Z entered the workforce at the worst possible time. A pandemic disrupted their education. A recession tightened job markets. And now, just as they are trying to find their footing, artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of every industry.

But what if we have got the story backwards? Instead of thinking Gen Z missed the boat, maybe we should ask whether the old boat was ever going to get them where they wanted to go in the first place. Maybe they are building a better one.

In a recent Forbes article titled “Your Career Success Now Depends on Imagination and Skills, Not Degrees” published in May, Arafat Kabir makes a compelling case that the traditional path to career success – study hard, get a degree and climb the ladder – has become less relevant in today’s world. What matters more now, he argues, is creativity, adaptability and the willingness to learn continuously. And I could not agree more.

Gen Z may have entered a job market in flux but they are doing so at a moment where the rules of success are no longer fixed. That is not a disadvantage; that is an opening. For those willing to act, this may be the most opportunity-rich era in decades.

Gen Z graduates are facing an uphill climb. Many of them are applying for jobs in industries undergoing restructuring. They are navigating hybrid work cultures, gig economies and skill requirements that evolve faster than university curricula can keep up. But they are also entering the workforce with an edge – they don’t have to “unlearn” outdated practices; they can build from scratch.

In this AI-driven age, knowledge is widely available, networks are global and tools for creation – from content to code – are in the hands of anyone with internet access.

A Gen Z graduate today can learn UI/UX design in six months, build a client base on LinkedIn and create an entirely self-directed career. That is not a pipe dream; it is already happening and it is only going to accelerate.

This is where imagination matters, not as a fluffy ideal, but as a strategic tool. When old systems become unpredictable, the ability to visualise new paths and take bold steps towards them becomes a competitive advantage.

Gen Z are not just dreaming; many are already building personal brands, niche consultancies and AI-powered side hustles. They are not waiting for permission to lead; they are doing it.

I have seen this mindset before and lived it, too. I logged off from a comfortable corporate general manager’s position at a large public listed hospital network to venture into a company with nothing more than a laptop, a noble mission and unlimited network I built over time.

There was no perfect moment; there were risks, uncertainties and setbacks. But there was also clarity – if I wanted something different, I had to help create and substantialise it. That same clarity is available to Gen Z but it requires a shift – from waiting to acting, from asking “what is available” to asking “what can I build?”

Of course, not every Gen Z professional will become an entrepreneur, nor should they. But the entrepreneurial mindset can apply anywhere – starting a project within a company, launching a community initiative or learning a new skill outside your job scope. These are small, intentional steps that demonstrate initiative, and over time, they can change careers.

However, to make the most of this moment, the burden cannot fall on Gen Z alone, employers have a role to play. If we continue to judge talent based solely on conventional metrics – GPA, job titles and pedigree – we will miss out on the very people who are best equipped for the future. Instead, we need to start asking: Can they adapt? Do they bring fresh thinking? Are they hungry to learn?

Companies that create room for experimentation, reward initiative and value output over optics will attract the kind of talent that will not just survive change but also drive it. And Gen Z, given the right environment, will rise to that challenge.

I have always believed that where there is change, there will also be opportunity. The trick is not to wait for things to “go back to normal” because the truth is, this is normal now – fast-moving, tech-enhanced and constantly shifting. And the people who learn to move with that current, instead of against it, are the ones who will lead.

To every Gen Z graduate feeling unsure right now: no, you didn’t miss the boat; you arrived just as the waters started to shift. And that may turn out to be your greatest advantage.

After all, anyone can board a ship that is already built but it takes vision and courage to build a new one.

Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com