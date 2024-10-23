Giving the world your worth

THE world today seems brimming with talents and voices, making it easy for us to feel overwhelmed and inadequate.

Yet, amid this chaos, I find one story that stands out – Jimin from BTS. While he may not be known for his fluent English among his bandmates, that has not stopped him from making waves with his recent single, Who, written entirely in English.

Released in July, this track has soared through the charts, earning its place among the top songs globally, including on the Billboard Hot 100, and racking up an impressive 54 million views in just two months.

How did he do it without proficiency in English, one may ask. The answer lies in one simple truth: he recognised his gift.

Understanding your gift is crucial because it empowers you to manoeuvre life’s challenges with purpose and clarity. When you recognise what you excel at, you can channel your energy into endeavours that align with your strengths, just as Jimin did.

Recognising your unique talents will not only boost your confidence but also help you discern how you can contribute meaningfully to the world. It will allow you to make choices that reflect your true self rather than merely conforming to external expectations.

By embracing your abilities, you can cultivate resilience and find fulfilment and contentment in life.

Jimin’s journey reminds me of Rumi the poet’s wisdom: “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” Our challenges often lead us to discover our true potential.

Jimin faced a language barrier, but instead of retreating in doubt, he leaned into his strengths. He understood what the world needed and crafted a message that resonated. His determination serves as a testament that we all possess unique gifts, waiting to be shared.

Reflecting on the Stoics, Epictetus teaches, “It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters”.

Jimin could have easily succumbed to the fear of inadequacy but he chose to embrace his talent and the demands of the global music scene. This choice to act, despite uncertainties allowed him to connect with millions who appreciate authenticity over perfection.

As we reflect on our paths, it is important to look inside and acknowledge our worth. Rumi also said, “Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form”. This rings true in the context of our aspirations. Perhaps you have faced setbacks, but those experiences are not the end. They are opportunities for growth and avenues to discover what you truly possess and what the world craves.

In this journey of self-discovery, it is crucial to resist the urge to compare yourself to others. Just because it may be difficult to pinpoint your worth does not mean it is non-existent.

Everyone’s path is unique, and measuring your value against someone else’s accomplishments can lead to unnecessary burdens. Instead, focus on your journey and recognise that your worth is independent of external validation.

Embrace the notion that every step and every challenge is a part of your personal development. Your experiences – good or bad – are the building blocks of your identity, shaping what you have to offer. Remember that what you have to give is valuable, even if it does not align with conventional markers of success.

Jimin’s success should serve as an inspiration for all of us. He did not let language be a barrier; instead, he became a bridge. You do not have to be a global pop star; just lean into your strengths and allow the world to benefit from your God-given gifts.

So, look inside, find your worth, and match it to the world’s needs. Remember that your contributions do matter because: the world needs your light.

Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, and the principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com