Impact of expectations on outcomes

THE Pygmalion Effect is a powerful psychological phenomenon that demonstrates the profound influence expectations can have on performance.

Whether in education, professional environments, parenting or personal growth, the expectations we set for ourselves and others play a significant role in shaping behaviour and outcomes.

This effect highlights the idea that high expectations often lead to enhanced performance while low expectations can result in stagnation or underachievement.

However, while this effect offers significant potential for fostering growth, there are also potential risks and drawbacks if these expectations are unrealistic, rigid or poorly managed.

In this article, we will explore the positive aspects of the Pygmalion Effect as well as the disadvantages that can arise when high expectations are misused, especially in settings like parenting, where the pressure to succeed and the undervaluation of failure can cause lasting harm.

At its core, the Pygmalion Effect refers to the idea that higher expectations lead to improved performance. This principle was first identified in the 1960s by psychologists Robert Rosenthal and Lenore Jacobson.

In their seminal study, they demonstrated that when teachers were led to believe that certain students would show significant intellectual growth, those students performed better, despite the fact that they had been randomly selected.

This outcome was attributed to the self-fulfilling prophecy: the teachers’ belief in the students’ potential led them to offer more encouragement, attention and opportunities. The students, in turn, responded to these higher expectations by rising to the challenge.

The same principle can be applied to any setting where expectations influence behaviour, such as the workplace, personal development or relationships.

The Pygmalion Effect is a tool that can be used to foster growth and development in various areas of life:

Personal growth and self-expectations: Our beliefs about our abilities significantly influence our performance. By setting high but realistic expectations for ourselves, we create a framework for personal growth. Positive self-talk, goal-setting and a belief in one’s potential can foster a mindset that encourages persistence and resilience, even in the face of challenges.

Professional and organisational development: Leaders and managers can leverage the Pygmalion Effect to create environments that encourage high performance. When employees know that their managers believe in their potential, they are more likely to rise to the occasion. This can lead to increased innovation, creativity and commitment in the workplace.

Educational and social settings: Teachers who set high expectations for their students, paired with the appropriate support, see improved learning outcomes. Similarly, in social relationships, setting positive expectations for others can nurture stronger and more supportive relationships.

In all these cases, high expectations act as motivation and provide a sense of purpose, which helps individuals push past their perceived limitations and achieve more than they might have otherwise believed possible.

While the Pygmalion Effect can be a powerful tool for growth, it comes with risks when expectations are mismanaged.

Pressure to perform

When expectations are excessively high, individuals can feel overwhelmed by the pressure to meet them. This pressure can manifest as:

Increased anxiety and stress: Constantly trying to meet high standards can result in chronic stress and anxiety, which undermine mental health and performance.

Fear of failure: The intense focus on success may foster a fear of failure, causing individuals to avoid challenges or risks. In turn, this stifles innovation and limits growth.

Parenting and dangers of success-driven expectations

In parenting, the misuse of high expectations can have a lasting impact on children. While many parents push for success with good intentions, an unbalanced approach that prioritises achievement over effort and learning can lead to negative outcomes, such as:

Perfectionism: Children who are constantly expected to succeed may develop

perfectionist tendencies, believing that anything less than perfect is unacceptable. This can prevent them from taking risks or

enjoying the process of learning.

Fear of disappointing parents: If children feel they must always live up to their parents’ expectations, they may internalise a fear of disappointment, leading to low self-esteem and feelings of inadequacy when they cannot meet those expectations.

Lack of resilience: Children who are not allowed to fail may not develop the emotional resilience needed to cope with life’s challenges. Failure is a crucial part of learning, and those who are not given the space to fail may struggle to navigate setbacks as adults.

Undermining value of failure

One of the most significant disadvantages of high expectations is that they can undermine the value of failure. In educational and professional settings, failure should be viewed as a learning opportunity. However, when success is prioritised at all costs, failure becomes stigmatised, and individuals may:

Avoid taking risks: In environments where failure is frowned upon, individuals may become risk-averse, sticking to familiar tasks rather than exploring new ideas.

Conceal mistakes: In a culture of high expectations, individuals may hide their mistakes rather than learn from them, leading to a lack of accountability and missed opportunities for improvement.

Unrealistic expectations and self-esteem

Expectations that are too high or unrealistic can also damage self-esteem. When individuals consistently fail to meet unattainable standards, they may internalise feelings of inadequacy. In parenting, for example, setting expectations that are beyond a child’s abilities can lead to:

Feelings of failure: When children fall short of unrealistic expectations, they may begin to see themselves as failures, leading to low self-worth and diminished confidence.

Resentment: Over time, children may become resentful of the pressure placed on them by parents, resulting in strained relationships and emotional distance.

The Golem Effect: The consequences of low expectations

Just as high expectations can inspire success, low expectations can have a damaging effect. The Golem Effect, a counterpart to the Pygmalion Effect, occurs when low expectations lead to underachievement. Individuals who are consistently met with low expectations may internalise those beliefs, resulting in:

Poor performance: Low expectations may cause individuals to disengage from tasks or underperform because they do not believe in their potential.

Self-limiting beliefs: Over time, individuals subjected to low expectations may develop

self-limiting beliefs, preventing them from reaching their full potential.

To harness the Pygmalion Effect for growth while avoiding the negative consequences, it is essential to balance high expectations with supportive, flexible environments.

Here are strategies for creating healthy expectations:

Set high but achievable expectations:

High expectations should be realistic and adaptable. Goals should challenge individuals but remain within reach to avoid frustration and burnout.

Embrace failure as a learning opportunity: Rather than stigmatising failure, recognise it as a necessary part of growth. Encourage learning from mistakes and foster resilience in the face of setbacks.

Provide constructive feedback: Offer regular, positive feedback that helps individuals understand their progress. Constructive feedback should encourage growth while acknowledging areas for improvement.

Cultivate a growth mindset: Foster a growth mindset by promoting the idea that abilities and talents can be developed through effort and persistence. This encourages individuals to embrace challenges and persevere, even in the face of difficulty.

Adjust expectations dynamically: As individuals grow, be prepared to reassess and adjust expectations. Flexibility ensures that expectations remain aligned with current abilities and circumstances.

When applied wisely, the Pygmalion effect can be a powerful tool for unlocking potential and fostering growth in educational, professional and personal contexts. However, the key lies in managing expectations effectively – balancing ambition with empathy, allowing room for failure, and fostering resilience along the way.

Dr Praveena is a certified mental health and awareness practitioner specialising in narcissistic abuse recovery.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com