Importance of integrity and politeness in security

THE security industry, often perceived as merely a protective force, plays a crucial role in maintaining harmony within communities.

However, the success of security personnel goes beyond their ability to enforce rules or respond to threats. It also hinges on the qualities of integrity and politeness, which foster trust and enable effective communication in conflict resolution.

A recent personal experience underscored the importance of these qualities, which are not always present in the industry.

A few months ago, I had an unpleasant encounter with security personnel at my apartment complex. A friend visiting me for the first time was mistakenly given a drop-off pass instead of a visitor parking pass by the security guard.

Unaware of the mistake, she parked her car, only to find it clamped when she returned. When she tried to explain the situation, the guards were dismissive, with one insisting, “You said drop-off!” while another mocked her, saying, “Do you know how to read simple English? The pass says drop-off!”

Not only were the guards’ comments impolite but they also reflected a lack of empathy, disregarding the possibility that visitors may not be familiar with the language or even be illiterate.

In trying to resolve the issue, we requested the CCTV footage to understand what had happened. However, our request was denied, and the next day, we were told the footage lacked audio, making it impossible to verify the conversation.

This experience left us questioning whether the incident was a genuine mistake or an attempt to take advantage of the situation.

This situation highlighted the crucial role of politeness and integrity, which, when missing, can escalate minor misunderstandings into bigger issues.

This incident also brings to mind a troubling case that made headlines last year. In early November, two local security guards were arrested

for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of a bag containing over RM1 million.

This incident cast a shadow on the integrity of security professionals and raised questions about the ethical standards within the industry.

It served as a stark reminder that security guards, who are often trusted to protect and safeguard valuables, must adhere to the highest standards of honesty and professionalism.

However, it would be unfair to paint all security personnel with the same brush. Not every security guard embodies a lack of integrity or professionalism.

A prime example of this occurred recently when a Nepali security guard found a suitcase containing a substantial sum of money. Without hesitation, he handed the suitcase over to the authorities, explaining that the money never crossed his mind as he was simply fulfilling his duty.

His act of honesty and professionalism reflected the integrity that all security guards should strive to uphold. Such acts of moral fortitude not only demonstrate professionalism but also inspire confidence in the security industry as a whole.

Integrity and politeness, when combined, can significantly elevate the security industry. These qualities are not merely optional or supplementary, they are fundamental to the role of a security guard.

Security guards are often the first point of contact in public spaces, and their interactions with individuals can set the tone for how people perceive safety and order in a given environment. It is, therefore, essential that they exhibit respect, professionalism and understanding in their daily work.

Training in technical skills, such as conflict resolution and legal procedures, is important but these competencies must be complemented by a genuine commitment to integrity and politeness.

A security guard who treats others with respect and fairness not only fosters a safer environment but also builds trust within the community. It is crucial that the industry recognises these qualities as central to its mission, not just as auxiliary elements of an organisation’s success.

When integrity and politeness are embedded within the security profession, the industry’s reputation improves, and its value to the community is greatly enhanced.

A security guard’s ability to communicate effectively, resolve conflicts with empathy and uphold ethical standards will ultimately contribute to a more harmonious and respectful society. In turn, this will strengthen the public’s trust in security services and ensure that their role extends far beyond that of rule enforcers, positioning them as pillars of community stability.

Ultimately, the security industry must acknowledge that its role goes beyond enforcing rules and regulations. By making integrity and politeness core components of their training and practice, security personnel can contribute to a more respectful and harmonious environment, proving that these qualities are not merely auxiliary but essential to the success of the industry.

Dr Cherish How is a senior lecturer at

the Faculty of Languages and Linguistics, Universiti Malaya.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com