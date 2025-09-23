Insuring the mind: Make mental health coverage mandatory

THE upcoming World Mental Health Day on Oct 10 is more than just a date. It reminds us that mental well-being is a right that deserves equal protection and access.

For Malaysia, this day offers a chance to reflect on our progress and consider what comes next. In recent years, we have seen important changes such as the decriminalisation of suicide attempts, the establishment of a dedicated Mental Health Institution and nationwide campaigns to reduce stigma. However, one critical issue remains: insurance coverage.

While Malaysians are well covered for chronic physical illnesses like diabetes, heart disease and cancer, mental health conditions are often excluded or only minimally included in health insurance policies. Only a few insurers provide protection for specific conditions like depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and they often have low annual caps.

Most standard health insurance policies do not include full benefits such as counselling, outpatient therapy or wider mental health support. This outdated view overlooks what the World Health Organisation (WHO) has emphasised: there is no health without mental health.

Families dealing with depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder frequently end up paying out-of-pocket for treatment, counselling and medication. For many, these costs are too high. And untreated conditions can worsen, leading to lost productivity, family breakdowns or, in tragic cases, preventable deaths.

This World Mental Health Day should mark the moment Malaysia takes the important step of requiring all health insurance policies to cover mental health conditions equally with physical illnesses.

Such a change would not just ease the financial burden on individuals and families. It would also send a clear message that mental health deserves equal dignity and attention.

Other countries have already shown that this can work. In Singapore, the national insurance scheme MediShield Life began offering mental health coverage in 2021, which includes psychiatric inpatient care as part of basic health protection.

In Australia, the Medicare system allows patients to access up to 10 subsidised therapy sessions a year under a mental health treatment plan.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service guarantees free access to mental health services, treating psychological illnesses on par with physical ones. These examples show that equal coverage is possible and beneficial, helping reduce stigma while increasing accessibility.

The case for mandatory insurance is not just ethical; it is also an economic one. WHO estimates that depression and anxiety cost the global economy US$1 trillion (RM4.21 trillion) each year in lost productivity.

In Malaysia, mental health issues impact one in three citizens at some point in their lives. If left untreated due to financial barriers, these conditions can diminish workforce participation, weaken academic performance and destabilise communities.

Providing insurance coverage is a smart investment in national resilience, not a financial burden.

Linking mental health coverage to insurance reform aligns with the government’s broader agenda.

The Madani Medical Scheme is modernising clinics – electronic medical records are being implemented – and the Health White Paper sets the stage for long-term change.

Making mental health coverage mandatory would ensure consistency, making sure that progress is not dependent on political cycles or annual budget changes. It would also show that Malaysia is committed to integrating equity and compassion into the 13th Malaysia Plan, where mental well-being is essential for sustainable growth.

As Malaysians observe World Mental Health Day, we should recognise that stigma has been challenged, institutions have been established and laws have changed. The next critical step is to ensure access through insurance.

No family should face a choice between financial security and mental well-being. No patient should feel that their mental illness is less important than a physical illness.

Making mental health coverage mandatory is not just a minor policy adjustment; it is also a statement that Malaysia cares about the well-being of its people and that we are ready to invest in resilience, that mental health is health, without question.

Dr Afriza Hani Mohd Sinon is a senior research fellow at the National Institute of Public Administration. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com