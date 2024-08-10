THE current conflict presents the US with a stark choice: Continue its unconditional support for Israel’s military campaigns or use its influence to push for a more balanced approach that emphasises diplomacy and regional stability.

The latter option would not only reduce the risks of a broader regional war but also help restore America’s reputation as a global leader in upholding international law and human rights.

For Israel, the path of relentless militarism will likely yield diminishing returns, leaving it more isolated and less secure.

For the US, now is the time to act decisively, before the chaos Israel is sowing across the Middle East engulfs it as well. Only by curbing Israel’s actions and pushing for a diplomatic resolution can the US prevent this conflict from becoming a permanent fixture of its foreign policy quagmire.

As founder and editor-in-chief of online news broadcaster Zeteo, Mehdi Hasan, aptly puts it: “Israel cannot bomb its way to peace.” The US, as Israel’s most powerful ally, must lead the way in helping Israel find an alternative to endless war – a solution that safeguards the future of Israelis and Palestinians, and ensures long-term stability in the Middle East.

The Economist’s special report, “The Year That Shattered the Middle East”, provides a grim reflection on how Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas and its broader regional repercussions could lead to a catastrophic spiral, not only for Israel but also for its closest ally, the US.

As the war intensifies, Israel’s military approach is veering into more dangerous territory, leading to a conflict that could destabilise the Middle East for years to come. This editorial explores how Israel’s belligerence may backfire, unravelling its long-term security, and why it is in the best interests of the US to intervene before it is too late.

Israel’s current strategy is deeply rooted in a belief that military dominance can restore its power of deterrence in the region.

Following Hamas’ retaliatory Oct 7, 2023, self-defence military operation, Israel embarked on an unprecedented military campaign against Gaza, decimating the territory in a show of force meant to incapacitate Hamas.

According to The Economist, the attack on Gaza and the expansion of Israel’s military operations into Lebanon and Syria mark a shift in regional dynamics. The report indicates that Israel, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is attempting to dismantle the so-called “Axis of Resistance” – a coalition led by Iran that includes Hezbollah, Hamas and other freedom fighters.

However, this approach may come at a significant cost. Israel’s pursuit of “total victory”, as Netanyahu calls it, lacks a clear political vision and is further alienating Palestinians, radicalising youth in the West Bank and Gaza. This could entrench the very resistance movements Israel aims to crush.

Journalist Mehdi, a vocal critic of Israel’s policies, notes that Israel’s reliance on overwhelming military force often “misreads the political landscape”, failing to address the underlying causes of Palestinian grievances.

Mehdi has pointed out that while Israel may win battles, it is losing the war for legitimacy and support among a younger, global audience more attuned to issues of human rights.

The US has historically been Israel’s strongest ally, providing military aid and diplomatic cover. However, its unequivocal support of Israel, especially in the current conflict, risks further entangling Washington in an intractable regional war.

The (Joe) Biden administration’s initial stance was to support Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. However, as Israel’s military tactics grow more aggressive, including airstrikes on civilian infrastructure and the use of collective punishment in Gaza, the international community has grown increasingly critical of the US’s complicity in crimes against humanity.

The writer is the founder of Emir Research, a think-tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on research. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com