Leveraging apps safely to prevent data leaks

NOWADAYS, messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram have become indispensable tools for organisational communication.

Initially designed for personal use, these apps are now widely utilised for managing daily tasks, sharing critical information and making decisions more efficiently.

The conveniences offered by these applications, such as instant messaging and the ability to share images, videos and documents, have greatly streamlined communication within organisations, significantly boosting productivity.

However, alongside these evident benefits, the use of WhatsApp and Telegram in professional contexts comes with considerable risks, particularly in terms of data leaks.

Many organisations rely on these apps to communicate with colleagues and share important documents. Yet, what is often overlooked is the security and integrity of the information shared on these platforms.

The risk of data breaches becomes particularly concerning when sensitive documents, which should remain confidential, are shared without stringent controls or management oversight.

Take WhatsApp, for example. In a group setting, every member has access to download and distribute shared documents without any supervision or traceable records. This opens the door for sensitive information to be easily disseminated to unintended parties.

Interviews conducted by the writer with several organisations revealed that the use of WhatsApp and Telegram has become a daily practice, even for work-related matters.

Although these apps are not officially recognised as formal communication channels, they are actively used not only among employees but also with external parties such as suppliers and customers.

These applications are especially helpful in facilitating swift information and document sharing, particularly in urgent situations.

Despite their widespread use within organisations, most employees do not receive adequate training or exposure on the aspects of security, ethics and privacy when using these applications for professional purposes. The absence of clear guidelines from organisations further heightens the risk of data leaks.

The issue of data leakage poses not only a threat to data security but also has serious repercussions on an organisation’s reputation and credibility.

When sensitive information, which should be carefully safeguarded, finds its way to social media or public platforms, the trust of clients, business partners and the public in the organisation is compromised. This can lead to significant losses – not only financially but also in terms of long-term trust in the organisation.

Customer and public trust in an organisation’s integrity is heavily dependent on how well their data is protected.

Any data breach can damage business relationships and diminish an organisation’s reputation in an increasingly competitive industry.

While applications like WhatsApp and Telegram provide immense convenience in improving communication and productivity, it is crucial for organisations to consider the risks associated with the lack of control over these platforms.

Moreover, employees must understand the risks involved in using these technologies. Organisations should ensure that their employees are well-trained in cybersecurity, ethical use of technology and data-sharing protocols. With better education and awareness, employees can use these applications more responsibly, reducing the risk of data leaks and ensuring greater data security.

In conclusion, while apps like WhatsApp and Telegram bring numerous benefits in facilitating communication and expediting organisational tasks, the rapid advancement of technology, including artificial intelligence, necessitates that organisations strengthen their control over the use of these tools.

Risks like data leaks, stemming from unmonitored use, must be addressed with urgency. Organisations should implement clear policies and enforce stringent procedures to regulate the use of these applications in professional contexts.

Additionally, it is vital to provide employees with adequate exposure to the ethics of technology use, data security and the proper ways to leverage these conveniences.

With a more cautious approach and effective management, organisations can fully capitalise on these technologies without compromising their data security or reputation.

Dr Nur Syazwani Ahmad is a senior lecturer at the Centre for Science Foundation Studies, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com