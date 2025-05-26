No shortcut to wealth

IN the age of social media, self-proclaimed “investment gurus” are everywhere – often flaunting eye-catching profit screenshots and bold claims of life-changing returns that leave their followers spellbound.

Even more alarming is the use of AI technology to mimic well-known investment influencers, luring followers into so-called “investment groups”. Unfortunately, some of

these promises have led to significant financial loss.

What appears to be free advice often comes with hidden cost. It is crucial to approach such content with a healthy dose of skepticism.

The goal of many of these so-called gurus is not to teach you how to make money but to profit themselves – often at the expense of their audience.

Countless people, including everyday individuals and professionals, have suffered significant losses. This raises an important question: Why do people fervently believe in these gurus and fall into such traps?

Many mistakenly view investing as a kind of magic – believing that finding the right guru will lead to overnight riches and lasting financial security. Unfortunately, this mindset is not

only misguided but also potentially dangerous.

It is important to remember that the true essence of investing is wealth preservation. While investments will not make you a millionaire overnight, they can help you combat inflation and safeguard the fruits of your labour.

According to the Rule of 72, with an inflation rate of 5%, your wealth would lose half its value in less than 15 years

if left uninvested. While investing is essential for preserving and growing wealth, promises of double returns or “get-rich-quick” schemes should be treated as red flags.

The true power of investment lies

in compound interest – the ability to earn returns on your previous returns over time.

Warren Buffett became one of the world’s most successful investors not through some mysterious skill but by understanding and harnessing the power of compounding.

He started investing at a young age and consistently held high-quality assets for the long term. Even with seemingly modest annual returns, decades of compounding transformed his wealth to staggering levels.

However, Buffett’s wealth did not truly take shape until he was 65. His methods are public and straight-forward, yet many refuse to follow them because they cannot accept the idea of steady, long-term growth.

The core of compound interest lies in time, not short-term high returns. Like personal growth or building a career, wealth accumulation is a gradual process. There are no shortcuts, only sound decisions repeated over time.

To avoid falling victim to false promises, the first step is a shift in mindset. Investing is not about chasing big gains; it is about protecting your wealth. The real goal is defence, not offence – shielding your assets against inflation and uncertainty.

Many people mistakenly equate investing with stock trading or speculation. In reality, true investment should prioritise stability, focusing on asset allocation and risk management.

Last year, Malaysia’s official inflation rate was expected to average between 2% and 3.5%. To stay conservative, we doubled this figure, setting a target return of 5% to 7%. Achieving or slightly exceeding this target is sufficient as higher returns often come with higher risks. When investment is viewed as a form of self-defence, it becomes possible to navigate the complexities of financial markets successfully.

Investment can become your financial self-defence. Instead of chasing hype or jumping on every trend, focus on deepening your understanding.

Your perspective will shape your actions and your actions will determine your destiny. Some hustle tirelessly yet end up with nothing while others observe calmly and reap the rewards.

May we all choose the latter – investing wisely, thinking critically and protecting the wealth we have worked so hard to earn.

Dr Lee Chee Loong is a member of the Active Ageing Impact Lab and a senior lecturer at Taylor’s University. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com