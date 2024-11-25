Online safety, everyone plays a role

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew who gave an assurance that the platform would step up efforts to combat cyberbullying and scams. This is a welcome development.

Of late, too many Malaysians have fallen prey to scammers.

These are real problems that affect people from all walks of life, and they need serious attention.

TikTok’s commitment to collaborate with our government is a welcome move.

Initiatives such as these can help make the digital space safer for everyone, which is something we can all agree on.

With TikTok’s (and presumably other platforms such as Facebook and X) willingness to work with the authorities, the next question is whether licensing for social media is truly necessary.

The government has mandated these platforms to be licensed come next year.

So far, these social media platforms have resisted the government’s plans and this impasse has created a lot of uncertainties, especially with authorities threatening to pull the plug on errant companies as a last resort.

Take small businesses and content creators, for example.

Many Malaysians rely on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok to run their businesses.

It is how they reach customers, build their brands and stay competitive.

If the government bans these platforms, won’t that trickle down to users and impact these hardworking entrepreneurs?

It is also worth noting that platforms such as TikTok are already stepping up to tackle harmful content without the need for licensing.

At the end of the day, ensuring a safe digital space is something everyone wants.

But as we move forward, let’s make sure the solutions don’t end up creating more challenges, especially for the people who rely on these platforms the most.